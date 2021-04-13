The Best Ebike Insurance in 2021

Velosurance is the best overall ebike insurance provider because of its comprehensive coverage, robust policy options, and unique features that you won’t find from many other ebike insurance carriers.

Pros Wide variety of coverages, including some specialized policies

Discounts available for membership organizations

Nationwide repair shop network Cons Can’t get an instant quote online

No information about pricing or deductibles on the website

Not available in every state

We chose Velosurance as the best overall ebike insurance company because its coverage is pretty much unmatched. A standard policy includes coverage for theft, crash and accident damage, damage during transit, roadside assistance, medical payments, and much more. Your bike is covered anywhere in the world, and the company can increase your coverage limit during your travels for a small fee.

With Velosurance, you can get liability coverage with limits of $25,000, $50,000, or $100,000 per occurrence. However, the company doesn’t include any information about coverage limits for other policies, nor does it disclose details about premiums or deductibles online.

Some of Velosurance’s niche features that stand out include replacement bike rental coverage, bike airline shipping coverage, and racing coverage. Velosurance also has a nationwide network of bike shops, which makes it easy to find repair experts in your area if your ebike needs to get fixed after a covered claim.

Velosurance also offers insurance discounts to members of USA Cycling, USA Triathlon, and the International Mountain Bicycle Association (IMBA). Because Velosurance only sells bike insurance, there isn’t an opportunity to bundle more than one policy.

One thing to note about Velosurance is that it doesn’t underwrite its own policies. It partners with Markel, a reputable insurance company with an AM Best rating of A. Velosurance is widely available, but it’s not sold in every state.

To get a quote, you can fill out the online form or call an agent. If you want to consult with an agent before purchasing coverage, you can contact a representative via phone, email, or live chat during business hours.