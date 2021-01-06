The 10 Best Ecommerce Platforms of 2021

Best Overall: BigCommerce

BigCommerce

BigCommerce is the best all-in-one platform with the flexibility to meet the needs of businesses of all sizes.

Pros Supports multi-channel sales

Can accept international payments

15-day free trial, no credit card required Cons There’s a learning curve for non-tech users

Limited free themes

More expensive for high sales volume

Regardless of your industry or what you sell, BigCommerce provides a feature-rich platform, affordable pricing plans, and comprehensive reporting options. Few providers offer total customization without developer skills, but BigCommerce delivers on every aspect, making it the best overall ecommerce platform.

Along with unlimited storage, products, and bandwidth, all plans let you:

Sell on Facebook, Instagram, eBay, and Amazon

Add a blog to your ecommerce website

Upload products in bulk

Connects with more than 65 payment gateways

Offer digital and physical goods

Set up coupons, discount codes, and gift cards

Integrate with roughly 1,000 applications

Along with a fast and responsive website, BigCommerce provides features perfect for enhancing the customer experience, such as:

Real-time shipping quotes

Product reviews and ratings

Multiple languages and currencies supported

Streamlined one-page checkout

There are four plans available with month-to-month payments and no contract required. You can save 10% on Plus and Pro plans with an annual payment. Unlike other platforms, BigCommerce doesn’t charge transaction fees, so you’ll only pay fees to your payment processor. On top of the stated price, you’ll also pay the appropriate sales tax for your location. You may pay a one-time fee if you select a paid theme, ranging from $150 to $300.

You can select any plan, but once you reach the sales volume maximum for that plan over 12 months, BigCommerce automatically upgrades your program to the next level. Plans include:

Standard: $29.95 per month for up to $50,000 in sales, includes all features above

$29.95 per month for up to $50,000 in sales, includes all features above Plus: $79.95 per month for up to $180,000 in sales, adds abandoned cart and customer segmentation features

$79.95 per month for up to $180,000 in sales, adds abandoned cart and customer segmentation features Pro: $299.95 per month for up to $400,000 in sales, adds a search button and Google reviews

$299.95 per month for up to $400,000 in sales, adds a search button and Google reviews Enterprise: Negotiate a special rate for higher sales volume and get custom support options

BigCommerce provides an extensive knowledge base and 24/7 customer service via live chat, email, and phone.