The 7 Best Estate Planning Books of 2021

Will your loved ones know what to do when you die? Maybe not. Sixty percent of Americans don’t have a will, an AARP study found. Sure, no one actually wants to plan for the end of their life, but it’s one of the best things you can do for the future of your estate.

And having a valid will isn’t just a necessity for older Americans. Parents with young children need to have one as well. That’s because a will and last testament can help ensure that not only are your children properly cared for in the event of your death but also that their financial future is taken care of. Though not everyone is in the financial situation to be able to save for retirement, for those that are, here are the best books on estate planning.