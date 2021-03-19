The Best Expense Tracker Apps for 2021

Mint

Mint is the best overall expense tracker app because it’s free, and you can monitor all of your accounts in one place. Set savings goals, keep tabs on your credit, and track investments. If you need advice from a financial professional, you can get a Mint Live Subscription.

Pros Track investments and create savings goals

Monitor your credit

Connect accounts to categorize transactions Cons Not all banks allow Mint access

No receipt uploading

Accounts sometimes need re-authorization to sync

Owned by Intuit, Mint is a personal finance app geared toward helping people organize and manage their finances and credit. It’s the best expense tracker app because it gives an in-depth look at personal finances and offers tools to grow your net worth and pay down debt.

You can find Mint on the App Store with 4.8 stars and over 650,000 reviews. It’s also on Google Play with 4.5 stars and almost 183,000 reviews. The web interface is just as robust as its mobile app.

Most expense tracker apps can integrate with your bank and credit card accounts, just like Mint can. However, this app also helps you avoid late fees by notifying you of upcoming bill due dates. It will even notify you if your account balance is running low so you can avoid an overdraft fee, or if you’re close to your credit card’s limit.

With Mintsights, you can see how your subscription spending changes month-to-month. This way, you can cancel subscriptions you’ve forgotten about or maybe even negotiate a lower rate with the provider.