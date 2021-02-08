The Best Family Life Insurance of 2021

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is Family Life Insurance?

With family life insurance, you can ensure financial security for everyone you love with coverage that protects the entire family.

This might be done through a branded family life insurance product, covering each specific member of your family under the umbrella of one single policy. Or, you can create your own family life insurance policy by blending a mixture of term or whole life coverage with added riders.

The most popular riders when building a family life insurance policy are for spouses—offering additional coverage for your significant other—and children—which typically cover all of your kids under a single rider. Adding these riders to an existing life insurance policy is often much more cost-effective than purchasing multiple separate policies.

Who Needs To Get Family Life Insurance?

Family life insurance can offer peace of mind for your entire family, knowing that financial protection is in place no matter what happens to you or your loved ones.

If your family would be financially impacted by the loss of you and/or your spouse, a family life insurance plan that covers both parents could be incredibly beneficial. Adding coverage for your children can provide your family with a safety net if something were to happen to your kids, too; with permanent conversion options, this type of coverage can also give your children a head start on their own life insurance policy once they come of age.

What Does Family Life Insurance Cost?

The most affordable family life insurance coverage usually involves spousal and child riders added to an existing term life policy. These riders can often be added to a full life insurance policy for just a few dollars a month, depending on the coverage limits chosen.

The cost of any life insurance policy is dictated by a number of personal factors, including the insured’s age, health, gender, location, medical history, family history, and the level of coverage desired. In general, however, temporary (term) coverage is significantly more affordable than permanent life policies.

For example, a family of three could purchase a family life insurance policy through State Farm for about $400 a year. That assumes $250,000 in 20-year term coverage for each healthy parent (ages 30 and 35) and $10,000 in coverage for the child.﻿﻿﻿

How We Chose the Best Family Life Insurance

In order to choose the best family life insurance providers and policies, we compared the coverage offered by more than 15 top life insurance companies.

We considered factors such as price and product availability, coverage limits, benefits and features, and both long- and short-term protection options. We looked at how these companies make buying personalized life insurance for your family’s unique needs easier and more affordable. We also considered the financial strength ratings of each of the carriers, as well as consumer and trusted third-party ratings.