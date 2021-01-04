The 7 Best Farm Loans of 2021

Best Farm Loans Lender Why We Picked It Where They Lend Farm Credit Mid-America Best Overall Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee AgAmerica Lending Best for Incremental Purchasing Nationwide American Farm Mortgage & Financial Services Best for Good Credit Nationwide Camino Financial Best for Fair Credit Nationwide except in New Jersey, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico Farm Credit Services of America Best for Low Down Payment Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, Wyoming AdvancePoint Capital Best for Ease of Qualifications Nationwide Farm Plus Financial Best for Starting a Farm Nationwide except North Dakota

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ): Farm Loans

What Is a Farm Loan?

Farm loans will help you purchase, operate, and expand a farm. They come in the form of real estate loans, operating loans for cash liquidity, lines of credit for incremental purchases, and equipment financing.

An operating loan may help finance operating costs, cash liquidity and management, repairs, new livestock, feed, seed, and equipment like tractors, greenhouses, and irrigation systems. Both government and commercial loan programs finance for all of these scenarios.

What Kind of Financing Is Available for Farms?

Government-backed loans from the USDA’s FSA provide funds for farm startup or acquisition, operations, and expansion with the lowest available down payment requirements and interest rates. Payback terms can range from 10 to 40 years depending on what the financing is for, and down payments can be as low as 5%. Fixed-rate loans range from 2.0% to 2.5%.

Commercial financing picks up where the FSA leaves off, providing additional programs with various lending limits, and usually shorter payback terms, higher rates, and higher down payment requirements. They offer fixed and variable rate financing for short and long term loans, as well as credit lines, equipment loans and leases, and rural home loans.

How Do USDA Farm Loans Work?

The USDA provides a very competitive direct farm ownership loan where the FSA funds the farmer with no lending intermediary in the middle. There are also guaranteed farm loans where the FSA contributes up to 50% and a commercial lender or cooperative finances the rest, combined with a 5% down payment provided by the borrower. In 2019, direct farm ownership loan obligations reached their highest level ever at $1.47 billion.﻿﻿﻿﻿ The FSA sets aside large sums every year to allocate to beginning farmers to help younger generations get into farming.

How Can I Qualify for a Farm Credit?

To qualify for a farm credit, find a lender that finances in your state and see if you meet their credit score criteria. Some lenders require a credit score of 680 while others specialize in helping borrowers with much lower credit scores. Many loans will be collateralized by real estate, so there are many more farm loan options for you once you have an established farm. New farmers can qualify through loan programs designed to help them with less collateral and lower down payments, but typically require you to be under age 35.

How We Chose the Best Farm Loans

After reviewing 15 lenders we found a strong seven that can help you either in specific circumstances or as a full-service financial offering for decades of farming growth. We summarized the perks and imperfections of each lender and program, laid out the costs you can expect for each loan, and explored the extra services the lender provides to supplement your experience with them.

We valued companies with demonstrated experience, high customer satisfaction ratings, and wherever possible, a nationwide offering. Companies with an efficient online application process earned points with us too. Funding speed also matters, but lenders who offered the highly beneficial FSA programs made it to our top rankings because the USDA largely controls the processing speed for those programs. They are often worth their wait.