The 7 Best Finance Books of 2021

According to the 2020 TIAA Institute-GFLEC Personal Finance Index﻿﻿﻿, financial literacy in the United States is improving, albeit slowly and modestly. Adults surveyed this year answered just 52% of questions correctly, but that number has been climbing by about 1% per year, from 2017 to 2020. If you’re like most Americans, you didn’t learn much about financial management from your parents or your school, which is precisely why seeking out such trusted educational resources as personal finance books is so vital.

Our selections aim to provide you with the knowledge you need to feel empowered to take control of your finances and join the ranks of those who are turning over a new leaf by educating themselves about money. A good personal finance book is one that offers valuable information on how to manage spending, savings, debt, and investments. These picks of the best finance books do all that in a package that’s also entertaining, upbeat, and accessible.