The 7 Best Finance Books for Teens in 2021

According to T. Rowe Price’s 2019 Parents, Kids & Money Survey﻿﻿﻿, 75% of kids said they wished their parents taught them more about money, and 72% said that their parents are “always worried about money.” Generational financial illiteracy is a frequently discussed issue in the United States, but most schools do not teach it, even at the high school level. That leaves many young people feeling lost when it comes to basic money management.

Research from the National Bureau of Economic Research﻿﻿﻿ has repeatedly shown that people who learn about financial literacy as teenagers are more likely to save money for retirement and that those with a low level of financial literacy﻿﻿﻿ are less likely to plan for retirement and more likely to take on excess debt. That education can begin with something as simple as reading a book, and it could have a huge impact on the financial trajectory a person follows throughout the course of their life.

With all that in mind, here are the best finance books for teens of various ages and reading levels. Some books are even suitable for pre-teens, and all of them strike a great balance between educating and empowering the reader.