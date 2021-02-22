The Best Fleet Management Software for 2021

Fleetio

An intuitive platform designed for companies of all sizes to efficiently manage vehicles, drivers, and auto parts via the web or top-rated mobile applications.

Pros 14-day free trial

User-friendly mobile apps

Affordable annual or monthly plans Cons Weak reporting features

No vehicle tracking devices, as it uses a smartphone

Slight learning curve due to high number of features

Founded in 2011, Fleetio provides fleet management software that helps companies stay compliant and monitor equipment. Its robust feature set, drag-and-drop functionality, and standout mobile apps make it the clear winner for the best overall fleet management software.

You can use Fleetio’s web-based software or Fleetio Go, an iOS and Android mobile app, averaging 4.4 out of 5 stars on the app stores. The comprehensive features cover every aspect of fleet management and consist of:

View drivers in real time on Google Maps

Fuel, equipment, and fleet management

Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA)-compliant driver vehicle inspection reports (DVIRs)

Fleet and preventive maintenance

Oversee inspections and assign work orders

Get geofence alerts

Simply click the plus sign to add vehicles, work orders, or locations

See a granular view of your fleet by adding as much (or as little) vehicle and driver data as you want

Motivate drivers using a driver leaderboard

See vehicle status reports and assign tasks from your dashboard

Scan equipment barcodes and quick response (QR) codes

Fleetio offers two plans with monthly or annual payments. You’ll save up to 17% with yearly payments. Volume-based discounts are available and you can add an equipment management program to either package. The Fleetio software plans below are based on monthly payments and include:

Pro: $6 per vehicle, billed annually starting at $25 per month, which includes your first five assets; best for companies that outsource maintenance work

$8 per vehicle, billed annually starting at $35 per month, which includes your first five assets; best for businesses that handle repairs and maintenance

The equipment management plan costs $0.50 per piece of equipment when billed annually or $0.60 per piece when billed monthly for unlimited users and the ability to link equipment to vehicles.

With Fleetio, you can get your teams onboarded quickly. The company offers 30 webinars and videos, several online training seminars each month, and a dedicated help center for customers.