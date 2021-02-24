The Best Food Truck Insurance Carriers for 2021

There’s never been a better time to open your own food truck. Between 2013 and 2018, the number of food trucks in the United States nearly doubled—and for good reason.﻿﻿﻿ Relatively low startup costs and flexibility of location make this an attractive business option for aspiring chefs and established restaurateurs alike, and customers can’t get enough of affordable roadside cuisine.

Unfortunately, insurance companies don’t view food trucks in the same light. From a risk perspective, food trucks combine a potentially dangerous kitchen environment with the hazards of a moving vehicle. As a food truck owner, this means you’ll need to carry both commercial business coverage and a robust auto insurance policy.

Thankfully, insurers have made it easy to protect your new venture with tailored insurance packages for food trucks. We took a deep dive into the options available and chose the best options based on coverage, price, customer experience, and more.