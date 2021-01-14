The 7 Best Franchises to Own in 2021

Best Franchises to Own Franchise Why We Picked It Average Startup Cost Dunkin’ Best Overall $450,000 Denny’s Best Restaurant $1,305,500 to $2,453,700 Right at Home Best Senior Care $80,000 to $150,000 McDonald’s Best Fast Food $1.2 million to $2.2 million Mr. Clean Car Wash Best Car Wash $2.3 million to $3.2 million Baskin-Robbins Best Ice Cream $100,000 to $400,000 Jackson Hewitt Best Tax Services $40,000 to $105,000

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs): Best Franchises to Own

How Does Owning a Franchise Work?

In most cases, to own a franchise you must apply on the corporate website to start the process. If you meet the minimum financial and experience requirements and are selected, plan on months of training while your site is built.

While in most cases you own 100% of your business, you pay monthly fees to the franchisor for use of their operational programs, service upgrades, and especially marketing assistance. All of this will be detailed in the company’s Franchise Disclosure Document.

Is Owning a Franchise Profitable?

Owning a franchise is profitable, though you may find more lucrative returns on your investment elsewhere. Many McDonald’s and Dunkin’ franchisees, two of the most popular brands in the world, earn between 6% and 12% net profit on their sales.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Monthly costs and fees like inventory, payroll, marketing and advertising, rent and utilities, and loan payments eat into franchisee profit margins. The fees from the franchisor, such as royalties and marketing and advertising fees, are a percentage of your gross sales, so as your business’s sales grow, so will the amount you pay in fees.

How Much Money Do I Need to Start a Franchise?

To start a franchise, franchisors want to see that you have a net worth of $500,000 to well over $1 million, plus a chunk of liquid cash reserves usually in the $150,000 to $500,000 range. You’ll pay an initial fee, think of it as your down payment, which can range from below $100,000 to over $2 million, depending on the franchisor. You’ll likely have additional costs to buy the land and pay the brokers, architects, and contractors that you’ll need to build your location.

How We Chose the Best Franchises to Own

We investigated the financial and experience requirements of 24 franchises to find these best seven. We summarized the pros and cons of each winner and their franchise ownership model. We also examined and described the support these best franchisors give you, including initial training, ongoing mentoring, advertising, and marketing resources. Finally, we discussed the exit strategy options for each when you determine it’s time to sell.