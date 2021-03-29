The Best Grants For Minorities for 2021

FAQs

What Is a Grant for Minorities?

Grants provide a funding solution for businesses and individuals looking to expand or grow in ways traditional funding options may not support. Grants award recipients with funding or resources to facilitate or incentivize goals that are in the mutual interest of the recipient and the awarding body—usually a government, foundation, or other company.

Small business grants for minorities include a wide set of options designed with minority-owned small business growth and success in mind. From black female entrepreneurs to Hispanic males, there are business grants tailored to specific identity groups as well as grants for more broad representations. These grants usually exist as a means of offsetting minority underrepresentation in business ownership.

Do Grants for Minorities Have to Be Paid Back?

Under most conditions, grants do not have to be paid back and can be used for a wide range of business-related expenses. Many grants do have strings attached, like lock up or vesting periods (essentially waiting periods) that limit the grantee’s ability to take full advantage of the financial reward of a grant. Grants are notorious for requiring lengthy and detailed application processes.

What Are Some Alternatives to Grants for Minorities?

For minorities without the time or resources to devote to seeking out and applying for grants, there are traditional funding avenues like business loans or credit cards available. Unfortunately, minorities in the U.S. often face difficulty receiving approval for homeownership, small business loans, and even credit cards. A breadth of research supports the notion that minority groups face discrimination while attempting to borrow.

In order to combat this inequality, MBDA, listed above as our Best Grant Alternative, has assisted with the creation of minority-oriented business centers that can help minority business owners find guidance on obtaining much-needed capital.

How We Chose the Best Grants for Minorities

We prioritized several considerations in determining the selections. Of primary concern was the size of available awards as well as the diversity and scope of the intended recipients. Another factor considered was the degree to which the grants attempt to promote business across a more level playing field of economic diversity.

Grants that were selected have demonstrated that their recipients have put awards to good use and that their efforts have promoted growth among minority-owned businesses. We also sought out grants and programs that sought to acknowledge a diversity of minority candidates. A variety of walks of life, livelihoods, and ideas are represented by the selected grants.

Important to note is that there are thousands of grants available, many of them specifically targeted toward making an impact in localized communities. While all of the grants above have national competition, minority groups and business owners seeking grants shouldn’t feel discouraged if none of the grant programs listed here seem to be a great match—there is likely a grant out there for everyone.