Best Overall: Next Insurance

Next Insurance

Between low premiums, straightforward policies, and fast online quotes, Next Insurance was an easy choice as the best overall insurance for handymen.

Pros Affordable premiums

Optional coverage for tools and equipment

Save 10% when bundling multiple types of coverage

Easy to get a quote and sign up online

Same-day coverage available Cons Hard to customize coverage

Doesn’t offer commercial property insurance

Limited coverage options in some states

Many companies offer fully digital insurance these days, but Next Insurance’s streamlined tools provide the best overall insurance experience for small business owners such as handymen. From getting a quote to managing your policy, Next Insurance makes it easy to make sure you have the right coverage at an affordable price making it our top overall pick.

Next Insurance policies are built from a foundation of general liability and errors and omissions coverage, which starts at $37.50 per month. Handymen can choose to add coverage for tools and equipment for as little as $12.50 per month and commercial vehicles starting at $25.00 per month. Workers’ compensation coverage is also offered with rates as low as $62.50 per month. A discount of up to 10% is applied when bundling two or more of these policies.

Purchasing a policy through Next Insurance is fast and easy, with same-day coverage available and proof of insurance provided instantly. Unlike some commercial insurers that make you contact your agent to file a claim, Next Insurance lets you choose between submitting claims online or calling a representative. Most claims are resolved within 48 hours.

Unfortunately, Next Insurance doesn’t currently offer commercial property insurance and gives fewer customization options than some competitors. With that said, the coverages that are made available should be more than sufficient for just about any handyman. Next Insurance is licensed in all 50 states, although certain types of coverage may be unavailable in some locations.