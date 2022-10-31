Best Health Insurance Companies in Florida for 2023

We recommend the best products through an independent review process, and advertisers do not influence our picks. We may receive compensation if you visit partners we recommend. Read our advertiser disclosure for more info.

Last year, Florida set a new record for the most health insurance sign-ups through the federal Marketplace—2.7 million. So if you’re shopping coverage during this year’s open enrollment, you’re in good company. To help you find the best plan for the coming year, we reviewed the eight largest health insurance providers in Florida. After comparing their plan benefits, customer satisfaction ratings, availability, company financials, and costs side by side, the best became clear.