Last year, Florida set a new record for the most health insurance sign-ups through the federal Marketplace—2.7 million. So if you’re shopping coverage during this year’s open enrollment, you’re in good company. To help you find the best plan for the coming year, we reviewed the eight largest health insurance providers in Florida. After comparing their plan benefits, customer satisfaction ratings, availability, company financials, and costs side by side, the best became clear.
Best Health Insurance Companies in Florida for 2023
- Best Overall: Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Best Value Plans: Oscar
- Cheapest Plans: Molina Healthcare
Best Overall : Blue Cross Blue Shield
Above average J.D. Power score of 746 in Florida
Offers all metal levels including platinum
Some plans include adult dental
Low premiums on bronze and silver plans
Competitive deductibles on gold plans
High deductibles on bronze and silver plans
Blue Cross Blue Shield won the top spot for the best overall health insurance company in Florida thanks to its comprehensive plans, satisfied customers, and low premiums (on some plans). It offers plans in each metal level and has the lowest premiums we saw of all providers on its bronze and silver plans, which is great if you don’t expect to use your policy for more than preventive care. On the flipside, those same plans have some of the largest deductibles.
However, if you’re looking for gold-level coverage, BCBS gold plans really shine. Premiums are reasonable, while deductibles are low. Considering both premiums and deductibles, these gold plans are a better value than similar plans from all other major insurers in Florida.
Best Value Plans : Oscar
Choose an HMO, PPO, or EPO
Offers small business plans
Child dental coverage available
Wide range of health management plans
Cheapest silver plans
No adult dental
Oscar Health Insurance provides a good balance of coverage and affordability. You can choose from a wide range of plan types (HMOs, PPOs, and EPOs) and a large selection of health management programs, like ones for managing asthma, depression, diabetes, or pain. Most Oscar health plans also include coverage for child dental care.
At the same time, Oscar’s costs are competitive. We found that it has the cheapest plans across all age groups (25, 35, 45, and 60), and that it offers the cheapest silver plans of all providers we reviewed. Oscar can provide good coverage at an affordable price, but note that its Florida plans aren’t yet rated by the NCQA or Healthcare.gov.
Cheapest Plans : Molina Healthcare
Cheapest bronze plans
Competitively priced silver plans
Lowest deductibles on bronze and silver plans
2-star healthcare.gov rating
No health management programs available
No dental coverage
Molina Healthcare stands out when it comes to low-cost bronze plans. Both premiums and deductibles are the lowest offered by any of the largest providers in Florida. Further, the company also has the lowest deductibles on bronze and silver plans.
But Molina’s plan offerings are more sparse than other providers—plans are strictly HMOs, dental coverage is not available, and we struggled to find any Molina Florida plans that offer programs to manage conditions like diabetes, asthma, high cholesterol, or pain. Many other insurers offer at least some of these programs, and Oscar offers many. Plus, healthcare.gov gave Molina’s Florida plans only 2 stars.
Final Verdict
When shopping for health insurance in Florida, you have no shortage of good options. However, the best fit for you is going to depend on your situation. Are you willing to pay a bit more to get comprehensive coverage with all the bells and whistles? BCBS will be the best fit. Or perhaps you qualify for the premium tax credit and can get an otherwise expensive premium reduced to almost $0.
Are you instead looking for a plan that’s ultra-affordable on the front end? A Molina Healthcare bronze plan could be the way to go. But Oscar gives you more bang for your buck with wider coverage and more generous features.
Frequently Asked Questions
How Much Is Health Insurance in Florida?
In Florida, the cost of health insurance will depend on the provider, plan, and features you choose. Personal details such as your age, health history, and lifestyle will also be factors.
For example, bronze plan premiums averaged about $283 per month for a 25-year-old in Florida, while they rose to about $783 per month for a 60-year-old. Further, silver plan premiums for a 25-year-old Floridian averaged $355 per month, while gold plans averaged $401 per month.
Higher-tier metal plans come with higher costs, and individuals who smoke will pay more. That said, you may be able to significantly reduce your monthly cost if you qualify for a premium tax credit. You can also save by shopping around as costs can vary significantly between providers.
How Do I Get Health Insurance in Florida?
In Florida, you can get health insurance coverage during open enrollment through healthcare.gov. Qualifying events, such as losing coverage or getting married, can also make you eligible to enroll outside of the official open enrollment period. Further, when available, Floridians can get coverage through their employers.
When Is Open Enrollment for Health Insurance?
In most states, open enrollment for 2023 health insurance coverage starts on November 1, 2022, and runs through January 15, 2023. To be eligible, you must live in the United States and be a U.S. citizen or national. You also can’t be incarcerated and can’t have Medicare coverage.
If you enroll by Thursday, December 15th, coverage can start on January 1st, 2023. If you enroll between December 16th and January 15th, your coverage will start on February 1st, 2023.
What Is the Premium Tax Credit?
A premium tax credit is a tax credit that can help eligible Americans afford health insurance plans bought through the Health Insurance Marketplace or their state exchange. To be eligible, your household income must be at least 100%, and no more than 400%, of the federal poverty line. However, for tax years 2021 and 2022, the American Rescue Plan of 2021 (ARPA) temporarily eliminated the rule disqualifying households with incomes over 400% of the poverty line.
If you qualify, you can receive advance payments that cover some or all of your health insurance premiums each month. For example, if your plan costs $650 per month and you qualify for a premium tax credit of $600 per month, you’d only have to pay $50 per month to maintain coverage. The other option is to pay upfront and claim the credit when you file your taxes.
To qualify for a PTC, you must buy a plan through the Marketplace, and it must be your only option for affordable coverage (e.g. you aren’t eligible for government health coverage or an employer-sponsored plan that offers minimum value).
Methodology
To determine the best health insurance companies in Florida, we considered criteria in the following categories.
Customer satisfaction: We considered NCQA ratings and healthcare.gov ratings, along with J.D. Power customer satisfaction rankings.
Plan features: For each company, we researched whether it offered the following:
- Types of plans: HMO, PPO, EPO, POS, and other plan types
- Plan benefits: Programs to help manage asthma, heart disease, depression, diabetes, pain, high cholesterol and blood pressure, pregnancy, low back pain, and weight loss
- Dental coverage: Coverage for child dental, adult dental, both, or neither
- Metal levels: Bronze, silver, gold, and platinum plans, and catastrophic coverage
Cost to value: We compared physician copays, specialist copays, monthly premiums, and deductibles for bronze, silver, gold, platinum, and catastrophic plans across different age groups within Florida.