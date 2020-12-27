The 5 Best Health Insurance for Retirees in 2020

Best Overall: UnitedHealthcare

UnitedHealthcare

Our choice for the best overall insurance provider for retirees is UnitedHealthcare because of its comprehensive coverage options that go above and beyond the limits of Medicare. With UnitedHealthcare, you can get worldwide coverage and vision, dental, and chiropractic care.

Pros You have coverage when traveling outside the country

Additional services are covered

Immunizations and preventative services are 100% covered Cons Only available to those eligible for Medicare

Additional premium required

There may be location limitations

While Medicare is a valuable insurance option, it has limitations. It doesn’t include prescription drug coverage, medical care received outside of the United States, or dental or vision care. If you want those services covered, you can opt for a Medicare Advantage Plan, also known as Medicare Part C.﻿﻿

UnitedHealthcare is the largest provider of Medicare Advantage Plans, with 26% of Medicare Advantage beneficiaries enrolled in the company’s plans.﻿﻿ It also has an A (Excellent) rating from AM Best.﻿﻿

UnitedHealthcare offers both HMO and PPO plans, so you can choose a provider network that meets your needs. With a Medicare Advantage Plan from the company, you get coverage when traveling outside of the United States, and immunizations and preventative care are completely covered at no additional cost. Depending on your location and the policy you choose, UnitedHealthcare plans may cover the following services:

Hearing aids

Vision care

Dental care

Chiropractic visits

Fitness club memberships

Caregiver resources

Medical transportation

Meals

Medicare Advantage Plans are only available to individuals who qualify for Medicare. You may have to pay an additional premium for your plan depending on the policy and deductible you choose. Some Medicare Advantage Plans have regional restrictions, so double-check your policy if you spend months out of the year in a different location, such as spending the winter in the southern states.

If you are eligible for Medicare, enrolling in a Medicare Advantage Plan from UnitedHealthcare is a good way to ensure you have a complete health insurance plan that goes beyond Original Medicare’s covered services. It’s our pick for the best overall provider because of its robust coverage options, expansive provider networks, and extra covered services.