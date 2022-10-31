Best Health Insurance for Young Adults in 2023

We recommend the best products through an independent review process, and advertisers do not influence our picks. We may receive compensation if you visit partners we recommend. Read our advertiser disclosure for more info.

Health insurance can help you get the preventative care you need to avoid bigger problems down the road. It can also grant you peace of mind in knowing that, if a health crisis strikes, the majority of the costs will be covered. But where can you find the best health insurance plans as a young adult in 2022? To find out, we’ve reviewed a lineup of carriers based on their plan features, plan costs, third-party ratings, company financials, and availability. Here are the five that came out on top.