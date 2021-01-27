National Property Inspections

Whether you’re buying, selling, or updating your home, National Property Inspections can help you with their broad scope of services, coverage in 42 states, and top-notch training and licensure, making them our best overall home inspection company.

Pros Thorough home inspections done by certified professionals

200 locations across the U.S. and Canada

Uses the latest technology and methods

Customizable home inspection services Cons No warranty beyond errors and omissions insurance

No online pricing page

With certified experts conducting detailed home inspections, a broad scope of services, and robust technology, National Property Inspections has been building its reputation as the best overall home inspection company since 1987, with buyer’s inspections and pre-listing inspections. The company claims to have more than 200 locations throughout 42 states and Canada. There is no list, but you can search for the closest one to you.

NPI inspects over a thousand properties annually using the latest home inspection technologies and methods. Every NPI inspector has to go through industry-leading training and get certified in the state they work in. They also must take the National Home Inspector Examination certified by the Examination Board of Professional Home Inspectors (EBPHI).

Certified inspectors look into every area and corner of a home in a pre-closing or a pre-listing scenario. Additionally, if you’re building a home, you can hire a home inspector to examine phases of the construction process.

The report received from NPI is one of the most comprehensive and detailed reports among home inspection companies. It contains high-resolution digital photos and descriptions of all significant findings explained in plain and simple language to make it easy to understand by a customer going through their first home inspection. NPI inspectors carry errors and omissions (E&O) insurance to show that they stand behind their report.

The cost of an inspection depends on square footage, the time required, age of the home, number of heating and air conditioning units, and location, among other things. Customers need to request an individual quote to check the exact cost of a home inspection in their area. If your home is between 1,000 and 2,000 square feet, expect to pay between $300 and $400, with extra charges for radon testing, well-water evaluations, and termite inspections.