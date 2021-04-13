Best House Flipping Loans in 2021

Lending Home

LendingHome, our best overall lender, is led by a large team of investors who are focused on making the loan process easier for borrowers. In addition to their streamlined application and approval process, LendingHome earned our top ranking because they also help you find, buy, and sell properties in their property marketplace.

Pros Can loan up to 90% of purchase price

Loan in over half of U.S. states

Have their own property marketplace Cons Flippers who have done fewer than five flips have higher rates and fees

LendingHome is driven by a desire to fix the mortgage process by using innovative technology to simplify and streamline it. This motivation emerges from every pore of the company’s leadership, and they go the extra mile by helping you buy and sell properties as well. Where other lenders are focused on their loan products, LendingHome is focused on simplifying the process and adding to it with their property marketplace, making them our best overall house flipping lender.

LendingHome’s employees have flipped properties themselves and have licenses and certifications in the industry to add to that knowledge. They have funded over $7 billion in loans across more than 30,000 projects in 28 states.

The company has competitive interest rates, high loan to value (LTV) ratios, low origination points, and low fees to apply. LendingHome rewards your loyalty with lower rates and points for successive projects. You can expect closing fees as low as $999, and a closing date as quick as five days. You’ll also be able to manage your loan online and are assigned a dedicated experience manager.

Rates starting at 6.5%

85% to 90% loan to cost (LTC)

75% After Repair LTV for experienced borrowers (70% for standard borrowers)

Will lend up to $150,000 on a rehab (up to $250,000 in California)

No income or asset verification on the majority of deals

No appraisal required for purchases or delayed purchase refinances

LendingHome has a 4 out of 5-star rating on Zillow, and employees rate working for the company at 4.2 out of 5 stars on Glassdoor. In 2019, they received a Fintech Breakthrough Award for Best Digital Mortgage Product.