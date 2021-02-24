The Best Hurricane Insurance for 2021

Lemonade

Lemonade offers quick and easy online home insurance coverage that includes coverage for hurricane windstorm damage for homeowners and renters by default, with a separate deductible for personal property.

Pros Easy online process that gives you granular control over your coverage

Strong ratings for customer satisfaction and financial stability

Hurricane deductible shown during application process Cons No bundles with auto insurance available

Not available in hurricane-prone Florida, Louisiana, or Hawaii

If you would prefer to handle everything online, Lemonade is another good option. Lemonade breaks out your homeowners policy in a way that includes your dwelling, other structures, personal property, and loss of use of your home. When you apply, you will get a specific offer for your hurricane deductible. As long as you accept a hurricane deductible for home and property coverage, you will be covered for the wind damage that hurricanes bring (does not include flood damage). The app and website do a good job of having you assess your property coverage and select the right coverage.

If you ever have to file a claim, it may be handled by an automated system for faster processing, but you can still call in and get help from a human if you prefer. Even as a smaller insurer, Lemonade can still get you robust hurricane coverage for your single-family home or condo. It also offers renters and pet policies. But, you can’t get auto insurance at Lemonade so there are no related bundle discounts available.

Lemonade holds an A rating from Demotech for financial stability and a B+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB).﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ While it isn’t ranked for home insurance, it was top-rated for customer satisfaction in J.D. Power’s 2020 renters insurance survey.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ That service likely translates to the homeowners product as well, and makes it an all-around good choice for covering your property (and home) from hurricanes.