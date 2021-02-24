As the climate shifts, tens of millions of Americans in hurricane-prone areas see an uptick in both frequency and severity of these powerful storms. Hurricanes have set new records for damage in recent years, with one storm passing $125 billion in damage, and the trend does not appear to be slowing down.
The Insurance Information Institute estimates that more than 7.1 million homes are at risk of hurricane damage. If your home is at risk, it’s important to put the right coverage in place. Your standard homeowners policy may not cover all hurricane damage, but hurricane policies do supply this protection and often match the coverage of your homeowners insurance. We reviewed hurricane insurance carriers based on coverage, location, and more to help you choose the best hurricane insurance for your home.
The Best Hurricane Insurance for 2021
- Best Overall: State Farm
- Best Value: Kin
- Best Personal Property Coverage: Lemonade
- Best East Coast Provider: Amica
- Best for Hawaii: Geovera
Flood insurance is needed to cover the storm surge associated with a hurricane. Hurricane insurance covers the damage from intense windstorms.
Best Overall : State Farm
We chose State Farm as the best overall hurricane insurance provider due to its wide network of agents in most hurricane-prone states, strong financial position, and long history of helping customers navigate the post-hurricane experience.
A large insurer with local agents in most areas
Highest possible A++ strength rating from AM Best
Extensive hurricane resources and experience
May not offer the lowest costs in your area
Average customer satisfaction ratings for property claims
Many insurers work in a limited number of states or types of coverage, but State Farm will likely cover you no matter where you are, including hurricane-prone states with the exception of Florida. State Farm has been in business since 1922 and earns top ratings for financial strength and operating performance, making it a solid choice for many insurance needs. If you do need to file a claim, State Farm falls in the middle of the pack with average ratings from J.D. Power for claims experience.
To get hurricane coverage with State Farm, you would sign up for both a standard homeowners policy and a companion hurricane insurance policy. Flood insurance is offered through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).
Because it’s a large insurer, you can easily find a local agent in many locations. Bundle all of your policies together (home, auto, life) for discounts and enjoy the convenience of a single relationship that truly understands your family's needs. Signing up for a new policy requires quite a few details and takes about 15 minutes.
Best Value : Kin
We picked Kin because their policies include hurricane coverage, so you’ll only need one homeowners policy, and most new customers save around $500 when switching.
Homeowners insurance policies include coverage for hurricane wind damage
Easy online application process
Kin claims customers save an average of $500 when switching
Only available in a limited number of states
Relatively new and small insurer with a short track record
Kin is a fairly new insurer, founded in 2016. While it only offers insurance in California and hurricane-prone Florida, Kin makes a point to include coverage for hurricane wind damage on all homeowners policies and allows you to add flood insurance as a rider to the same policy. Because you don’t need to purchase a separate policy for hurricane damage, and since Kin claims the average homeowner saves $500 when switching, it packs a lot of value for people looking to save on insurance.
Kin is primarily an online insurer, which is great for tech-savvy web users. However, you won’t have the same access to in-person support as you would with large, agent-based insurers. It isn’t rated by the large financial stability or customer rating agencies, but earns an A rating (Exceptional) from the smaller Demotech and scores a 4.8 with over 1,200 reviews on Trustpilot.
It doesn’t offer other types of coverage or the ability to bundle, so it isn’t right for everyone. However, a fairly simple and straightforward online application can give you a quote in under 15 minutes.
Best Personal Property Coverage : Lemonade
Lemonade offers quick and easy online home insurance coverage that includes coverage for hurricane windstorm damage for homeowners and renters by default, with a separate deductible for personal property.
Easy online process that gives you granular control over your coverage
Strong ratings for customer satisfaction and financial stability
Hurricane deductible shown during application process
No bundles with auto insurance available
Not available in hurricane-prone Florida, Louisiana, or Hawaii
If you would prefer to handle everything online, Lemonade is another good option. Lemonade breaks out your homeowners policy in a way that includes your dwelling, other structures, personal property, and loss of use of your home. When you apply, you will get a specific offer for your hurricane deductible. As long as you accept a hurricane deductible for home and property coverage, you will be covered for the wind damage that hurricanes bring (does not include flood damage). The app and website do a good job of having you assess your property coverage and select the right coverage.
If you ever have to file a claim, it may be handled by an automated system for faster processing, but you can still call in and get help from a human if you prefer. Even as a smaller insurer, Lemonade can still get you robust hurricane coverage for your single-family home or condo. It also offers renters and pet policies. But, you can’t get auto insurance at Lemonade so there are no related bundle discounts available.
Lemonade holds an A rating from Demotech for financial stability and a B+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB). While it isn’t ranked for home insurance, it was top-rated for customer satisfaction in J.D. Power’s 2020 renters insurance survey. That service likely translates to the homeowners product as well, and makes it an all-around good choice for covering your property (and home) from hurricanes.
Best East Coast Provider : Amica
We like Amica because it is a large insurer that offers flexible policies including strong coverage for hurricane-related damage in most East Coast states with the highest customer satisfaction ratings among major insurers.
Operates in many U.S. states with a strong East Coast presence
Number-one insurer for customer satisfaction in the 2020 J.D. Power property claims survey and A+ financial strength rating from AM Best
Fairly small physical presence among large insurers
Rhode Island-based Amica traces its roots back to 1907 and is a large and recognizable home insurer covering the hurricane-prone East Coast. Amica notably earned the top spot from J.D. Power in 2020 for the best property insurance claims satisfaction, a major mark for good customer service. It offers homeowners coverage that includes most hurricane damage, not including floods. Flood insurance is provided by the National Flood Insurance Program.
In addition to insurance coverage, Amica gives customers extensive resources to prepare for a hurricane, mitigate damage, and get back to normal life after the storm passes. You can also get other types of insurance from Amica and qualify for various discounts, such as bundle, loyalty, autopay, and safety discounts. Those savings can add up and make Amica the cheapest option in many cases, even if your initial quote isn’t the lowest.
If you keep a long list of valuables at home, run a business from your home, or want additional catastrophic coverage, you have the option to add these and others to customize your coverage to your needs. Its great customer service and excellent, flexible choices for coverage make Amica a great choice for those on the East Coast as well as other hurricane regions.
Best for Hawaii : Geovera
Geovera is our top choice for Hawaii because it offers specific hurricane windstorm coverage for properties up to $1 million including owner-occupied or investment properties.
Hawaii-specific residential windstorm-hurricane insurance policies
Available for investment properties as well as a primary residence
Covers both houses and condos
Deductibles up to 5%
No coverage for homes over $1 million
Hawaii is a tropical paradise that many call home, but it’s also susceptible to major windstorms. Geovera Insurance Company offers residential hurricane coverage in Hawaii. Its affiliates also cover the entire West Coast as well as several Gulf and East Coast states that may face hurricanes. It’s our top choice here due to its extensive coverage options specific to Hawaiian properties that most other insurers won't cover.
Coverage is available on residential dwellings, condos, other structures, and contents for up to $1 million. Deductibles are available from 2% to 5%, which influences your monthly premium. Geovera offers credits for wind resistive devices to help homeowners reduce costs.
In addition to the home and contents, hurricane loss coverage includes additional living expenses when you can’t use the residence. The stable insurer earns an A rating from AM Best for financial stability and it’s accredited by the BBB, though it doesn’t bring in stellar reviews on average. But the combination of coverage options for hurricanes in Hawaii makes it an insurer worth considering for properties in the Aloha State.
Bottom Line
If you live in an area that may be impacted by a future hurricane, it’s wise to protect your property with robust hurricane insurance. Whether you’re looking for a large, traditional insurer like State Farm or a newer, tech-forward insurance process from an insurer like Kin or Lemonade, there’s likely a good fit for your needs.
If you’re not sure where to start, we like State Farm for its history and reputation and Kin for good value. Just don’t leave your property without coverage, or you may regret it.
FAQs
What Is Hurricane Insurance?
Hurricane insurance is a type of home insurance that covers damage from hurricane winds and rain. When buying homeowners insurance, it’s important to review exclusions and limitations, such as windstorms, where you may not be covered. When you get home insurance with hurricane coverage, you will typically see wind, rain, and hail covered. However, flood-related damage generally requires a separate policy.
Does Homeowners Insurance Cover Hurricane Damage?
No, in many cases homeowners insurance does not cover hurricane damage. Review your policy documents or contact your insurer to check if you are covered. Some policies, like the ones from Kin mentioned above, do include hurricanes. But you should not assume that your insurance includes hurricane coverage by default.
A separate windstorm deductible is required for hurricane coverage with some insurers. Because these deductibles can be substantial, it’s wise to closely review these details well ahead of any hurricane so you know you’re covered.
Is Storm Surge Covered by Hurricane Insurance?
Storm surge generally isn’t covered by hurricane insurance. Hurricane and homeowners insurance usually only covers water that comes from above, like rain or possibly a broken pipe. If damage is related to flooding, such as with a storm surge, you would generally need additional flood insurance.
The easiest way for most people to get flood insurance is through the National Flood Insurance Program, which is administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
How Much Does Hurricane Insurance Cost?
Hurricane insurance may be included in your homeowners insurance policy, from a standalone hurricane insurance policy, or a bundle of policies including homeowners, windstorm, and flood coverage.
Home and hurricane insurance costs vary widely by home value, location, risk of a claim, and other factors. For homes at high risk of hurricane damage, you may see higher costs than in low-risk areas.
How We Chose the Best Hurricane Insurance
To choose the best hurricane insurance, we reviewed more than two dozen insurers for hurricane-specific policies and coverage. To earn top spots overall or in a specific category, the insurers must offer homeowners insurance or specific hurricane insurance policies that cover typical hurricane damage. In addition, we focused on cost, customer satisfaction, the new customer signup experience, and other hurricane insurance policy factors.
