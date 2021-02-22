Marcus-by-Goldman-Sachs

When it comes to a balance of rates, loan limits, terms, and conditions, Marcus by Goldman Sachs sits above all personal loan competitors.

Pros Wide variety of repayment term options

Lower interest rates than most lenders

No fees

Option to defer a payment Cons Funding can take five days

Maximum six-year loan terms

Only phone customer support available

With lenient requirements and great terms, including no origination, prepayment, or late fees, Marcus by Goldman Sachs earns our nod as best overall for installment loans. Goldman Sachs is one of the most recognizable names in Wall Street’s investment banking sector. The company started offering consumer banking services under the name of Marcus by Goldman Sachs in 2016 and currently offers several financing products, including personal loans.

To qualify for a loan, applicants need to attain a minimum credit score of only 660 for a loan between $3,500 and $30,000. Marcus’ loans have a fixed interest rate of 6.99% to 19.99% APR that can be reduced by 0.25% if you sign up for auto-pay. There are no signup fees and no prepayment penalties. While there are nine different term options available, (36, 39, 42, 45, 48, 54, 60, 66, or 72 months), applicants with credit scores in the higher range will qualify for the longest term options and lowest rates.

Marcus accepts applications from consumers in all 50 states, plus Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. There are age requirements, however. You must be over 18 (19 in Alabama, 21 in Mississippi and Puerto Rico), with a valid U.S. bank account and Social Security or Individual Tax I.D. number.

Users of the Marcus by Goldman Sachs app can track their debt and finances. The app has a 4.9 rating on the App Store and 4.5 on Google Play. Marcus by Goldman Sachs earned five out of five stars from The Motley Fool, and 4.1 stars out of five from Bankrate.

An added benefit of working with Marcus is that after making 12 consecutive regular loan repayments, users can defer one payment, which means extending the loan term by one month.

Read the full Marcus by Goldman Sachs Review.