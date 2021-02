Company Why We Picked It Best Features Marcus by Goldman Sachs Best Overall No fees; Option to defer a payment after 12 on-time payments LightStream Best for Long Repayment Terms 12-year installment loans for home improvement; No fees; Possible to fund in one day BestEgg Best for Excellent Credit Very high customer reviews SoFi Best for Early Repayment Options Loans up to $100,000; Zero fees or penalties Avant Best for Bad Credit Requires a minimum credit score of only 550; Has secured loan options Discover Personal Loans Best for Debt Consolidation Free Credit Scorecard with your FICO Credit Score; Return loan funds within 30 days and pay no interest; Flexible term options

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does an Installment Loan Hurt Your Credit?

Installment loans do not hurt your credit, as long as you make your monthly payments on time. According to Experian, each loan on your credit report gives you a more robust credit history. Making payments on time will help your credit score because it shows that you can manage debt responsibly. Before you get too excited, however, understand that they will not increase your score instantly, nor by a lot. When a lender pulls your credit report, you will probably see an initial dip in your score by a few points, and the increasing debt-to-income ratio may also drop your score additional points initially. So boosting your score with on-time installment loan payments can take several months.

Which Is Better: A Payday Loan or an Installment Loan?

An installment loan will almost always have better terms for the borrower than a payday loan. Whereas installment loans are paid back over time in smaller monthly payments, payday loans are usually paid back in a single lump-sum payment.

Installment loans also lend bigger sums of money than payday loans, and have lower fees and interest rates. Payday loans should be reserved for last-resort scenarios when you are faced with a short-term cash crunch in between paychecks.

What Happens If You Pay Off an Installment Loan Early?

According to InCharge Debt Solutions, a 501(c)(3) non-profit credit counseling organization and member of the National Foundation for Credit Counseling, the best reason to pay off an installment loan early is to save on interest payments. The longer you carry out your term payments, the more interest you will pay in total over time.

But paying off an installment loan early may not improve your credit score. Credit bureaus prefer to see you have several open, aged accounts, that you pay on time. Paying your loan off early closes that loan on your report. A caveat to this is if your credit score is hurting because you have a high debt-to-income ratio, you may benefit from paying off some of your debts as soon as possible.

Make sure your installment loan does not come with prepayment penalties. This type of fee is designed so that the lender can capture the future interest they will lose if you pay your loan off early.

How We Chose the Best Installment Loans

We investigated 12 installment loan providers and evaluated each based on the lender’s company history and customer reviews to paint a picture for you of its trustworthiness. We dug into the details of their loan terms, including rates, term lengths, and conditions, to better understand their pros and cons. Then, to more fully understand their costs, we found out if they carried origination or signup fees or prepayment penalties. Finally, we outlined how you can qualify for their installment loans, what limitations they may have, and what added perks they offer to complement their loan service.