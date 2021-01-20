The Best Inventory Management Software for 2021

Best Overall: Orderhive

Orderhive

With advanced features and plenty of integrations, Orderhive is an affordable solution that can easily become your all-in-one inventory, order, and fulfillment partner.

Pros Free for Shopify users

15-day free trial, no credit card needed

Real-time multi-channel inventory updates Cons No SKU generator

$99 setup fee

Mobile apps appear to be outdated and not advertised on the website

Orderhive provides plans to meet the needs of companies in most industries, from large enterprises to startups. It stands out by offering unlimited stock-keeping units (SKUs) and hundreds of integrations in its feature-rich plans, making Orderhive the clear winner for best overall inventory management software.

As a web-based software tool, Orderhive works in all major browsers, but the company recommends using Chrome and Firefox for a seamless experience. It supports the first in, first out (FIFO) method and uses the Kanban approach for reordering or replenishing stock.

It’s wide range of features include:

Kitting, bundling, and composite support

Automated purchase order (PO) creation

Bulk add, update, or delete products

Link or unlink products with different SKUs or names

Easily transfer stock between warehouses

Supports barcode scanning

Multiple reporting options including cost of goods sold (COGS)

Management of serial, batch, lot numbers, and expiry dates

Low-stock and out-of-stock alerts

Zero and partial inventory dropshipping

Over 10 e-commerce automation tools

Orderhive offers over 500 integrations with popular apps like Etsy, Amazon, QuickBooks, WooCommerce, and FedEx.

Choose from five Orderhive plans with pricing based on monthly payments, but you can save 10% by paying annually. Unlike some providers, all orders fulfilled by Amazon (FBA) are free and don’t count against your order limit. Additionally, you’ll pay a one-time fee of $99 for setup and can add extra users for $50 per user per month. Orderhive’s pricing page shows you how they calculate prices, and your dashboard comes with a usage meter to trace monthly expenses. Choose from the following plans:

Free: Free for Shopify users for basic orders, shipping, and inventory management features

Lite: $49.99 per month for 200 orders and one user; orders above the limit cost $0.30 each

Starter: $149.99 per month for 1,200 orders and three users, with extra orders costing $0.15 each

Growth: $299.99 per month for 3,000 orders and five users; orders over the limit cost $0.12 each

Enterprise: For custom pricing and unlimited users, you can contact the company for a quote

Connect with customer service via email or chat 24 hours a day, six days per week. Orderhive also supplies a rich resource center with e-books, a knowledge base, and videos.