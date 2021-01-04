The 6 Best IVF Loans of 2021

What Kinds of IVF Financing Are There?

IVF loans can come from dedicated fertility lenders who often work directly with clinics and pharmacies. However, you aren't restricted only to using these IVF lenders. When you secure a traditional personal loan from a bank, credit union, or online lender, you can use the money for anything you want, including to pay for IVF.

IVF loans shouldn't be confused with IVF grants, as loans always have to be paid back but grants typically don't.

There are some grant programs out there that provide money to be used for IVF that you don't have to repay including the Hope for Fertility Foundation and the American Academy of Adoption and Assisted Reproduction Attorneys' Charitable Trust. Each grant program has different eligibility requirements, so explore your options carefully and follow the instructions to submit your application for funding.

Who Should Get an IVF Loan?

An IVF loan may be the right choice for you if a fertility care specialist has recommended you undergo in vitro fertilization and you don't have the funds to pay for your care.

IVF loans make the process costlier because you must pay interest on your loan. However, the interest rates from these loans are generally well below what you would pay on a credit card so they can be a better alternative than charging treatment. However, you may wish to apply for IVF grants or consider using your savings or borrowing from loved ones before committing to take out a loan to pay for your fertility care.

What Does an IVF Loan Cost?

IVF loan costs could include:

Upfront fees such as application fees or loan origination fees if you are charged them

Interest costs over the life of the loan, which will vary by lender and be determined based on your credit score, the amount you borrow, and your loan term

The higher your loan amount and the longer your repayment timeline, the more expensive your total loan costs will be. These loans are typically personal loans that aren’t much different than others on the market. You won’t find as affordable rates as you will on a secured loan, like in real estate, but it will be more affordable than a high-interest credit card in many cases.

We found rates between 5.99% and 35.99%. Your rate will depend on your personal credit and income profile.

How We Chose the Best IVF Loans

To select the best IVF loans, we reviewed personal loan lenders as well as dedicated fertility loan providers. We considered loan fees, average interest rate, the amount you could borrow, the time to approval and distribution of funds, and the process for receiving the money. The goal was to find affordable loans that provide convenient financing obtained through an easy, confidential application process.