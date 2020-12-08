The 8 Best Joint Checking Accounts of 2020

What Is a Joint Checking Account?

Checking accounts are bank accounts designed for frequent transactions, such as writing checks, making debit card purchases, paying bills, and sending money to other people. A joint checking account is simply one that allows for two account holders to share the funds and have access to the same account.

In the case of two adults, such as a couple, both would have equal authority to manage funds in the account. The same would be true of two business partners listed as joint holders of a business checking account. In the case of a teen checking account, however, the teen account holder generally has a more limited ability to control the account than the adult who is the primary account holder.

Should Couples Get a Joint Account?

The question of whether to pool your funds in a joint checking account is a highly personal decision. Even among married couples, keeping all or some funds separate is not uncommon, and can offer some benefits, especially if the two individuals have very different money personalities.

On the other hand, pooling all of your money offers significant logistical and time efficiencies. For one, there are fewer accounts to monitor. Also, one partner can take the lead in coordinating your joint money matters, rather than both individuals having to fully manage everything that’s in their name.

One common solution for couples is a hybrid approach, with some portion of their funds combined for paying joint expenses like the mortgage, groceries, living expenses, etc., while separate individual accounts are also maintained for more discretionary purchases, such as gift buying, hobbies, etc.

How Much Do Joint Accounts Cost?

With a little shopping around and choosing an account that meets your expected banking behavior, you should be able to avoid almost all fees on a joint checking account. One set of options will be those accounts with no monthly maintenance fee and no minimum balance requirement.

But don’t overlook the accounts that charge a monthly fee but make it easy to waive. For instance, if you can count on receiving at least one direct deposit paycheck every month, this will enable you to avoid monthly fees on many checking accounts. Similarly, if you’re confident you can keep $500 or $1,000 in your joint checking account at all times, this will waive the monthly fee on another group of accounts.

Monthly fees are only part of the picture, however. Before choosing an account, note whether you’ll have to dish out for your own checks and whether you’re likely to be charged ATM fees in a typical month given your expected ATM behavior.

How We Chose the Best Joint Checking Accounts

We began our research with a survey of the most widely available consumer banks, whether physical banks with an extensive geographic presence or online banks that can serve customers nationwide. Our list of those that offered easily accessible joint checking accounts available to millions of Americans numbered roughly three dozen.

From here, we reviewed the monthly maintenance fees and minimum balance requirements, weeding out those with high fees or onerous minimums. We also assessed other important account features, such as the availability of free checks, ATM fee rebates, and Zelle payments.

Lastly, we looked for standout features that made an account especially attractive for certain types of joint checking consumers, such as those preferring cashback rewards versus a high interest rate, high debit card use versus frequent ATM withdrawals, and physical branch banking versus online-only operations, as well as accounts geared toward parent/teen joint account holders or business partners.