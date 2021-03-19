The Best Key Person Insurance for 2021

Company Wins For Key Feature Lincoln Financial Best Overall Variety of policies available with high coverage limits AIG Direct Best for Small Businesses Online resources geared toward first-time life insurance buyers Haven Life Best for Self-Employed Affordable coverage with flexible term lengths Guardian Best for Disability Coverage Online coverage calculator helps you determine your disability coverage needs Mutual of Omaha Best for Term Life Coverage Term life policies are available for applicants up to age 80 Prudential Financial Best for Customizable Coverage Offers a number of riders for tailored coverage and personalized protection

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is Key Person Insurance?

Key person insurance is a type of life insurance policy that covers a business owner, a high-ranking executive, or another employee who is critical to a company’s operations and revenue. Key person insurance is sometimes called “keyman insurance” or “business life insurance.” Typically, businesses buy term life insurance as their key person policy because it offers coverage for a limited amount of time.

How Does Key Person Insurance Work?

With keyman insurance, an organization buys life insurance for a key executive and is the owner and sole beneficiary of the policy. The company is also responsible for paying the premiums and receives the death benefit when the insured individual dies. Before a company can purchase key person insurance, the insured individual must agree to the policy.

The death benefit from a key person insurance policy can be used in a number of ways, including hiring and training a new business leader, making business loan payments, and giving employees severance pay if the company decides to close down.

How Much Does Key Person Insurance Cost?

The cost of key person insurance depends on several factors, including the type of coverage you need, the amount of coverage you purchase, and the insured individual’s age and overall health. Term life insurance policies are usually cheaper than permanent life insurance policies. Additionally, young and healthy individuals are less expensive to insure than older people or individuals with a history of health issues.

Who Needs Key Person Insurance?

Not every company needs key person insurance. Key person insurance is beneficial if losing an executive or employee would have a significant financial impact on your company. This is often the case with small businesses, for example, whose owner might handle most of the bookkeeping, hiring, sales, client relationships, and so on.

Is Key Person Insurance Tax Deductible?

It is a common misconception that key person insurance is tax deductible. If you have a key person insurance policy, you are not allowed to deduct the cost of the premium from your federal income tax. According to IRS regulations in section 1.264-1, you cannot deduct the cost of life insurance for you, an employee, or any individual with a financial interest in your company, if you are the beneficiary on the policy. Life insurance premiums are not considered to be a necessary or ordinary business expense, and must be paid for out-of-pocket.

How Much Key Person Insurance Coverage Do I Need?

Every business needs a different amount of key person insurance coverage. To determine your key person insurance needs, consider the executive’s responsibilities. If they play a major role in the company’s daily operations, sales, or new business, their absence could have a serious impact on the bottom line. On the other hand, a business owner who is mostly hands-off may not need as much coverage. Some key person insurance companies have a coverage calculator which can help you determine an appropriate amount of coverage.

How We Chose the Best Key Person Insurance

To find the best key person insurance, we did a deep-dive into 15 providers that offer this type of coverage and evaluated each company’s policy options, premiums, riders, financial strength ratings, customer service, and online resources. Additionally, we looked for companies that had many decades of experience selling life insurance and are licensed to sell life insurance policies in almost every state.