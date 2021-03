The Best Key Person Insurance for 2021

Lincoln Financial

Lincoln Financial offers high-limit, comprehensive key person insurance coverage for employees and executives, which is why it’s the best overall.

Pros Many different policies available with high coverage limits

Option to customize your coverage with riders for added protection

Below average NAIC company complaints Cons Policies can be expensive depending on the amount of coverage needed

No option to get an instant quote online

We chose Lincoln Financial as the best overall key person insurance provider because of the company’s robust coverage options, high coverage limits, great financial strength, and longstanding experience in the life insurance industry.

Lincoln Financial offers term life insurance, universal life insurance, indexed universal life insurance, and variable universal life insurance that can be written as a key person insurance policy. There are several riders available, including a change of insured rider and a total disability rider, which can be added to any permanent life insurance policy.

With key person insurance from Lincoln Financial, you can use the death benefit to supplement business income, pay off loans, and fund company transitions when the insured individual passes away. The proceeds can also be used to recruit and train a replacement if the business continues to operate.

One of the downsides of Lincoln Financial is that the policies tend to be expensive, especially if your company needs a high amount of coverage. You’ll need to contact an agent directly in order to get a quote.

Lincoln Financial was founded in 1905 and is one of the largest life insurance companies in the country. It has an A+ rating from AM Best, indicating superior financial strength.