The Best Life Insurance for Cancer Patients in 2021

Company AM Best Rating Coverage Capacity Types of Policies Available to Cancer Patients Maximum Payout Amount for Cancer Patients Mutual of Omaha A+ Up to $100,000 Guaranteed issue life insurance 100% Colonial Penn A- Up to $50,000 Guaranteed issue life insurance, whole life insurance 100% Globe Life A Up to $100,000 Term life insurance, senior life insurance, family life insurance 100% AIG Direct A Up to $25,000 Guaranteed issue life insurance 100% John Hancock A+ Up to $65M Term life insurance, universal life insurance 100% Haven Life A++ Up to $3M Term life insurance, simplified issue life insurance 100%

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is Life Insurance for Cancer Patients?

Life insurance for cancer patients isn’t a specific type of policy. Rather, many traditional life insurance providers will sell coverage to cancer patients, but it’s much harder for cancer patients to get approved for life insurance due to their health risks. In many cases, cancer patients are limited in the kind of life insurance they qualify for and the amount of coverage they can purchase.

How Can I Get Life Insurance After a Cancer Diagnosis?

Unfortunately, if you’ve recently been diagnosed with cancer, getting life insurance coverage can be very difficult. However, some insurance companies may approve a guaranteed issue life insurance policy, so we recommend contacting several insurance companies to learn about their specific underwriting requirements and which policies you may qualify for.

How Much Does Life Insurance Cost for Cancer Patients?

Life insurance for cancer patients is usually expensive because cancer patients are considered to be high-risk. Cancer patients may have a shortened lifespan, which increases the likelihood that their insurance company will have to pay a claim. The exact cost of life insurance for cancer patients is different for everyone, and it depends on a number of factors, like age, gender, the type of cancer, the prognosis, policy type, and the coverage limit.

When Can I Buy Life Insurance as a Cancer Survivor?

According to the American Cancer Society, a cancer patient is typically considered to be a cancer survivor after five years in remission. Once your cancer has been cured, most life insurance companies will approve any policy, with limited restrictions. Cancer survivors can purchase life insurance from any company, but keep in mind that you will still pay an above-average premium because cancer is considered to be a pre-existing condition.

How We Chose the Best Life Insurance for Cancer Patients

To find the best life insurance for cancer patients, we started with a list of 15 popular life insurance carriers. Then, we reviewed each company based on a variety of factors, including policies available for cancer patients, coverage limits, endorsements, age requirements, no-exam options, and accessibility. We only considered providers that offer coverage in a majority of states, and have an AM Best rating of ‘A’ or better, which indicates excellent financial stability.