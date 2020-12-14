The 7 Best Life Insurance Companies for Diabetics of 2020

Best Overall: John Hancock's Aspire

Through John Hancock's Aspire Vitality program, diabetics can get reduced life insurance rates and diabetes wellness tools that aren’t offered through other insurance providers, making it our choice for best overall life insurance for diabetics.

Pros Specifically designed for diabetics

Discounts for healthy life choices

Resources and aids for diabetics Cons No online quotes

Not available in New York, Idaho, and Puerto Rico

John Hancock's Aspire, our overall best, has created its Vitality program to provide Type 1 and Type 2 diabetics with life insurance and tools to help them manage their disease better in order to save them up to 25% on their life insurance premiums. Established in 1862, John Hancock holds an AM Best rating of A+.

Vitality by John Hancock is a special rider people can purchase for a cost of $2 per month with any permanent or term life insurance. Clients have the option of choosing between 10, 15, or 20 years of coverage.

This diabetes-specific policy is designed to combine the protection of John Hancock’s life insurance with a partnership with Onduo, which rewards the insured for healthy choices like exercise, diet, and smoking cessation.

Besides getting 25% discounts for healthy choices, some other benefits that come with Aspire are the opportunity to earn an Apple Watch or receive a complimentary Fitbit device, savings on fresh fruits and vegetables and other healthy food purchases, resources to set and reach personal health goals, discounts at Amazon.com, Hotels.com, REI, and other popular retailers, and recipes and workout tips delivered to your inbox.

In addition to this, people with Type 2 diabetes may be eligible to participate in Onduo’s virtual diabetes clinic that provides consulting services, health coaching, and free testing devices and supplies. Onduo awards each of its members with points for the healthy choices they make each day. John Hancock will pay for the Onduo membership for the first year for every member; in year two and after, John Hancock will pay for it for a permanent life insurance policy of $250,000 or more in coverage and term policies of $2 million or more in coverage for members that earn at least 900 Onduo points. If the member doesn’t earn at least 900 engagement points per year, they can pay the membership themselves, which typically ranges from $250 to $750.

Those who have a permanent life insurance policy of less than $250,000 in coverage or a term policy of less than $2 million in coverage will have to pay for the Onduo membership themselves.

John Hancock doesn’t currently offer online quotes, so you need to reach out to them by phone or email to get a quote. In addition to this, the Aspire insurance program by John Hancock is currently not available in New York, Idaho, and Puerto Rico.

If you’re a 50-year-old female with diabetes seeking a 20-year term at $250,000, your monthly premium will range from $55 to $75 per month, depending on your A1c levels, how old you were when you were diagnosed, if you are obese or smoke, and if you have any other conditions such as heart disease.

Read our full John Hancock Life Insurance review.