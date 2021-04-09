Best Life Insurance for Smokers

Mutual of Omaha

Mutual of Omaha offers reliable and comprehensive life insurance coverage through a variety of different policies, regardless of whether you smoke or have other underlying health issues.

Pros Term, whole, and universal life insurance policies available

Tobacco use isn’t factored into whole life policy premiums

Easy to get a quote online or over the phone Cons High number of company complaints

Low death benefits for whole life policies

Mutual of Omaha is the best overall life insurance provider for smokers because the company offers affordable and robust coverage. Specifically, we recommend whole life insurance from Mutual of Omaha, which doesn’t require a medical exam and doesn’t consider tobacco use when your premium is calculated. However, it’s important to note that Mutual of Omaha’s whole life policies are designed to cover final expenses, like funeral costs and outstanding debt. It’s not the best option for people who want to replace their income during retirement or leave money to heirs.

Mutual of Omaha’s whole life policies have level premiums, build cash value over time, and provide a guaranteed death benefit. According to the website, 85% of life insurance claims are paid within one business day. You can purchase whole life insurance between the ages of 45 to 85 (or 50 to 75 in New York) and get a quote online or through an agent.

In most states, you can choose a death benefit between $2,000 to $25,000 if you buy a policy online. If you work with an agent to purchase a policy, you can get more coverage, with limits ranging from $2,000 to $40,000.

The company also sells term life insurance and universal life insurance policies, which smokers can qualify for, assuming you’re in good health otherwise. However, keep in mind that term life and universal life insurance policies usually have a required medical exam, which means your premium will be much higher if you use tobacco.

If you’re not sure which type of life insurance is right for you, check out Mutual of Omaha’s online comparison tool, and then use the coverage calculator to determine an appropriate amount of coverage for your family’s financial situation.

Although Mutual of Omaha is a strong life insurance company overall, one of the downsides is that the company has a higher-than-expected number of company complaints. Mutual of Omaha’s National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) Complaint Index is 1.20, which is higher than the industry average of 1.00.