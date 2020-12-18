The 6 Best Life Insurance With Living Benefits of 2020

Best Overall: John Hancock

John Hancock

John Hancock earned our top ranking for a few reasons. The company’s long history, financial strength, and below-average number of complaints are impressive. John Hancock also offers accelerated death benefits without an extra premium on all life insurance policies.

Pros Online quotes for term and final expense policies

Variety of living benefits rider options

Save up to 15% with the Vitality program Cons Fewer options to customize policies

Limited term options for no medical exams

Customer complaints about the Vitality program

John Hancock earned our best overall ranking because of its strong reputation and living benefits with every life insurance policy. Founded in 1862, John Hancock has a long history in the life insurance business.﻿ The Boston-based provider has an A+ credit rating from AM Best and had 10 complaints through the National Association of Insurance Commissioners in 2019.﻿﻿﻿﻿

John Hancock offers a range of term, permanent, and final expense with guaranteed acceptance life insurance policies. You may get a quote and apply for term and final expense policies online, but you will need to call John Hancock for permanent life insurance.

John Hancock’s term and permanent policies include accelerated death benefit riders, but those benefits aren’t available in Massachusetts and Oregon. The company also offers riders with a waiver of premium for disability and unemployment, critical illness, and long-term care for an extra fee. You may contact John Hancock with questions by phone, live chat, or email Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST.

You may access 10% to 25% of the policy’s face value for critical illness (maximum of $250,000), which may include a heart attack, stroke, cancer, coronary artery bypass graft, major organ failure, kidney failure, or paralysis. For accelerated death benefits, you may tap up to 50% (maximum of $1 million) of the face value, but only if you’re terminally ill with a lifespan of 12 to 24 months. You may use the disability waiver of premium if you’re totally disabled for at least six months. It may also be possible to access long-term care benefits of 1%, 2%, or 4% in monthly installments if you can’t perform two activities of daily living (bathing, dressing, eating, continence, toileting, or transferring).

A 35-year-old woman may spend about $25 per month for a 20-year $250,000 term life insurance policy, while a 50-year-old woman may have to pay about $52 per month for a 15-year $250,000 term life insurance policy. You may save up to 15% on monthly premiums by forming healthy habits with John Hancock’s Vitality PLUS program.

Read the full review: John Hancock Life Insurance.