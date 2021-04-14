The Best Livestock Insurance for 2021

Nationwide

Nationwide provides livestock insurance that you can customize to your needs, allowing you more control over your policy’s pricing while also offering a full suite of other farm and ranch insurance products. This enables you to get all your specialized farm and ranch insurance policies in one place.

Pros Several options for livestock insurance: individual, blanket, and herd

Covers newly acquired livestock

Has a full suite of other farm insurance policies Cons Does not cover losses through disease

Does not cover losses through natural causes

Only covers certain kinds of farm animals

Nationwide beats all others as the best overall, allowing you to tailor your coverage to your needs so that you don’t overinsure your livestock while offering many other farm insurance options so that you can get all your insurance needs met in one place.

Policies vary in cost, fees, deductibles, and coverage options based on the number of animals, the kind of animals, your location, your farm’s history, and whether you insure your livestock under individual, blanket, or herd policies. Because Nationwide provides a good selection of other kinds of farm insurance policies either through their own underwriting or via partners, you might be able to get discounts on your policy by bundling your policies together.

Nationwide’s livestock insurance policy covers cows, bulls, swine, goats, lambs, and sheep. They cover perils such as accidental shootings, attacks by dogs or wild animals (sheep are excluded), earthquakes, electrocution, floods, loading and unloading accidents, and collisions that cause death. They do not cover old age, disease, or death by natural causes, but they can help you acquire a livestock mortality policy from one of their partners. Nationwide also protects you from unfounded animal abuse allegations, offsetting your legal fees if you’re found not guilty in criminal or civil court.

You can insure your livestock as individual animals (beneficial if you have higher valued animals that you want to be protected up to a specific amount), as a blanket policy (where you insure your animals in a lump sum amount with your equipment and structures are covered in one policy), or as a herd (the most common way).

It’s easy to apply for a Nationwide livestock insurance policy. Connect with an agent close to you, apply online, or call their toll-free number from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST on weekdays. They also have multiple claims options including working with an agent, calling, or submitting a claim online.

Nationwide is well regarded as a farm and ranch insurer and has an AM Best rating of A+ in the category of financial strength and claims-paying ability. It is listed in Fortune 500’s top 100 companies.