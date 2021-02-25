Company Why We Chose It Starting Price ZenBusiness Best Overall Starting at $49 Incfile Best Value Starting at $0 Northwest Registered Agent Best for Customer Support Starting at $225 Inc Authority Best Zero-Cost Package for Startups Starting at $0 Rocket Lawyer Best for Comprehensive Legal Services Starting at $99 Nationwide Incorporators Best for Attorney Review Starting at $200

What is an LLC?

LLC stands for limited liability company, which is recognized in every state as a legal business entity. Since its authorization in the late 1970s, LLCs have become the most popular form of business organization due primarily to their liability protection. When you structure your business as an LLC, you are personally protected against company debts and liabilities as if you were part of a corporation.

It also offers business owners the simplicity of a partnership in terms of its tax structure. Business owners can elect how their LLC is to be taxed—as a sole proprietor (for single-member LLCs) or as a partnership (for multi-member LLCs), or as an S-corporation.﻿﻿ Filing your LLC as an S-corporation provides business owners with tax advantages by splitting their income distribution between their status as a partner and their status as an employee. In doing so, you can reduce your self-employment tax.

What Is the Best Place to Start an LLC?

While you can file for an LLC in any state, the best place to file is the state in which you live. The process of filing an in-state LLC is more straightforward and less costly. If you file out of state, you will need to files as a "foreign LLC" in each state where you do business, and you will require the assistance of a registered agent, which can increase the cost of filing. Ideally, you should file in the state where you are taxed on the income from your business.

Do I Need an EIN Number for an LLC?

An employee identification number (EIN) is a federal tax ID number issued to businesses by the IRS for tax purposes. If you are the sole business owner in your LLC, you don't need to get an EIN. The IRS doesn't recognize LLCs as a business entity and will consider any single-member LLC owner as a sole proprietorship. So, in that situation, you could use your Social Security number to file your taxes.

That changes if you hire employees. Then you have the option of reporting your single-member LLC taxes as either an S-corp or C-corp, which requires an EIN. It also changes if you add another owner, or member, to your LLC. Some LLC owners get an EIN regardless because it provides more security than using their Social Security number. If you want to open a business checking account or obtain credit, the bank may require an EIN.

What Is the Cheapest Way to Form an LLC?

The cheapest way to obtain an LLC is to do it yourself. There are plenty of references—online and in books—that can guide you through the process. Then you are only responsible for state filing fees. But if you value your time and want to ensure the thoroughness and accuracy of your filing, it's best to work with an LLC filing company. Their sole purpose is to assist business owners in forming an LLC, and they can do it at a fraction of the cost of an attorney. The best LLC filing companies have in-house expertise, are fluent in every state's laws, and can process the paperwork quickly.

How We Chose the Best LLC Filing Companies

The good news is there is no shortage of LLC filing companies. The bad news is that it means having to cull through dozens of companies to try to find the service that's right for you. In this roundup, we did the legwork for you by reviewing 20 companies based on their reputation, track record, pricing, and the overall value of their service offering. We placed some weight on such factors as money-back guarantees, areas of specialization, and positive customer reviews. Considering all aspects, we then narrowed our list down to the best LLC filing companies in six categories.