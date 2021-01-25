The Best Loans for Beauty Salons of 2021

Upwise Capital

Upwise Capital offers a wide range of funding products under one roof, enabling a salon owner to seek new types of loans as they grow, making them our best overall choice for beauty salons.

Pros Range of products to serve salon owners with high and low credit scores

Low down payment options

Products for many different growth needs Cons The Small Business Administration (SBA) loan is a lot of paperwork and a lengthy process

Online lender, no physical location to visit

Even with online lenders, relationships matter, so when you find a lender that offers as many loan products that can help you at different stages of your salon’s growth as Upwise Capital does, you’ll want to keep them close so they are your first call when you need funds.

With Upwise Capital, you may qualify for one of the following depending on your credit, time in business, and collateral:

Business line of credit

SBA loan

Equipment financing

Short-term loan

Business term loans

Relief loans due to pandemic shutdowns

Working capital

Invoice and A/R financing

Real estate loans

Upwise Capital has the best website of any lender we’ve seen. Each loan product has its own webpage that explains how the funds can be used, typical rates and terms, and its requirements. You’ll even find a list of which documents they will need to get you approved and funded. You’ll start the process with a short online intake form, and their loan specialists will contact you within 24 hours.

With Upwise Capital, there are many flexible options with loan amounts ranging from $5,000 to $5 million. Depending on the loan type, you might get funded as soon as one day. Most products however average around two weeks, with SBA loans taking even longer than a month in some cases.

Short-term working capital loans may have a term length as short as three months, whereas an SBA loan can last 30 years. Their other loan types are in the one to 10-year range. The interest rates start as low as 4.95%, depending on your time in business, credit history, and loan type.