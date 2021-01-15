The 6 Best Malware Protection and Removal Software of 2021

Best Malware Protection and Removal Software Provider Why We Picked It Top Features Norton 360 Best Overall Comprehensive coverage for up to 20 devices per plan Avast Best for Small Businesses Affordable pricing for enterprise-level tools Kaspersky Best for Multiple Devices Protect computers, cell phones, and servers with one plan Bitdefender Best Value Robust free version and low-cost paid plans Malwarebytes Best for Windows A perfect companion to the built-in Windows Defender antivirus program Webroot Best for Mac Cloud-based detection and prevention tools don’t weigh down your Mac

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is Antimalware Software?

Antimalware software protects your devices from all kinds of malware, including spyware, rootkits, ransomware, and viruses. It uses various machine learning, heuristic, and artificial intelligence to track your applications and detect suspicious behavior. Antimalware software often provides tools for removal, and in some cases, these tools are very advanced so you can reverse the effects of malware or access files stolen and held for ransom.

Does Antivirus Remove Malware?

Yes, antivirus software can remove malware. However, antivirus software relies on definitions of virus types to identify and remove malicious actors from your devices. By comparison, some antivirus software has antimalware built-in. Antimalware goes beyond definitions to identify intruders, such as behavioral learning or artificial intelligence. These tools monitor your system by looking for suspicious behavior. This advanced technology is necessary because it can often catch totally new and unknown malware before your antivirus software has a definition for it.

What Does Antimalware Protection Cost?

Antimalware protection is affordable, and many free plans exist. For paid plans, you can expect to pay anywhere from $15 to $85 per device per year plus tax. It’s essential to check the renewal price because most malware protection and removal software charge a higher renewal fee. Renewal prices can increase your cost by up to 50% after the first year of service.

If you already use antivirus software, you can look for less expensive security solutions focusing only on malware. Examples of these are free versions of Bitdefender or Malwarebytes. Or you can add a security suite along with your existing antivirus software and use two programs to monitor similar things.

How Does Antimalware Software Differ From Antivirus Software?

As mentioned above, antimalware catches the latest infections by continuously monitoring your system for suspicious activities, even if it’s a new and unknown threat. On the other hand, antivirus software acts as a protective measure to prevent a virus from being downloaded to your computer. But it doesn’t typically use the high-tech machine learning or behavior-based tools found with antimalware. However, many companies now bundle antivirus and antimalware technologies into one solution.

How We Chose the Best Malware Protection and Removal Software

We compared 30 different types of free and paid malware protection and removal software programs. To make the list, the software required an easy-to-use interface with simple installation. Furthermore, we reviewed third-party tests and only included software with top scores for malware detection. All tools on our list fit this bill. Next, we looked at the range of features, plans, and pricing, to determine which software was best for certain use cases, such as multiple devices versus Mac functionality. Although we included some software options for personal use, we focused on features crucial to business owners, like dashboard management. Lastly, we reviewed a variety of customer reviews and third-party test results.