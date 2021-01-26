The Best Market Research Companies for 2021

Company Why We Picked It Key Strength Ipsos Best Overall Massive global player Bauman Research+Consulting Best for Small Companies Hands-on service and attention, good breadth Gartner Best for Large Companies IT platforms and supply chain Proactive Worldwide Best for Specialty (Competitive Analysis) Competitive analysis Stitch Marketing Research Best Affordable Option Small but well rounded, will work on an hourly basis Touchstone Research Best for Digital Markets Children and youth consumer research all digital

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is Market Research?

Market research is the study of a given industry, a segment of an industry, or brands within a segment to determine the drivers of success in that defined market. It usually includes the study of consumers, competitors, and suppliers.

Although the purpose of market research is situational and dependent on the client, the conclusions are ultimately used to make a host of decisions. These decisions include whether or not to enter a new business and launch products or exit an existing business line. Companies may use data to decide to enter or exit a geographic market or to determine what actions to take to improve market share in those regions. Research may also focus on products that include product naming, packaging, pricing, launch planning, communications, and PR.

What Is a Market Research Company?

Market research companies specialize in offering data, analysis, and insights for other companies based on their industry, services, and customers. There is incredible diversity in their approach, industry and market orientation, research style, and focus. Some focus more on the gathering of data, say the quantitative side, and some on the gathering of information, say the qualitative side. Some stop with the presentation of the data while others continue with implementation using consulting relationships along with ongoing monitoring. In other words, while one views each project as a discreet custom engagement experience, another creates data that is constantly monitored, updated, and accessed 24/7 through subscriptions.

Who Should Use a Market Research Company?

Market research is usually the responsibility of the marketing function of a company. Depending on the size of the company as well as the skill, experience, and inclination of the marketing team of that company, market research may be handled internally but supplemented with external data. However, many companies opt to have market research handled totally through third-party market research companies because they want specialized focus on unbiased data.

Huge global consumer goods companies usually engage the services of one or more external market research companies, especially when making significant investment decisions, as a way of modifying or validating plans developed internally. Even though small and emerging companies may not have the budget to spend on ongoing external market research, they should engage with a third-party resource at some level, particularly when taking a significant new commercial step.

How to Choose a Market Research Company?

Choosing a market research company can be daunting, but, like selecting any specialty partner, there are several common-sense steps to take. Here are our recommendations:

Plan to vet at least three to five candidates

Select candidates whose experience and typical project profile match the size and scope of your project

Review the data gathering and analytical methods they plan to use for your project. You know your industry and product segment best. Is their plan going to identify what you want to know?

Ask for and talk to references. Did the company deliver on time? How specific and constructive were their observations, conclusions, and suggested actions?

Lastly, review their quote and make sure all costs are clearly spelled out.

What Does a Market Research Company Cost?

Little is publicly available about the cost of market research, largely because it is project-driven and pricing is custom to each unique project.

Surveys and focus groups are likely to cost $5,000 to $20,000, depending on the number of questions and the number of participants needed. Some market research firms list hourly rates which can be as little as $150 per hour, such as Stitch Marketing Research included here. Ongoing subscription data offer levels of service including raw data only, curated data reporting, and access to analysts. These services range from about $10,000 to $100,000 a year.

Large market analyses, brand launches, and competitive analyses will likely be in the tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands, depending on the scope of the project. Every project is different, so it's important to get a firm bid on your needs.

How We Chose the Best Market Research Companies

We arrived at these six top companies after reviewing more than 25 firms, conducting an in-depth review of their websites and any third-party online reviews. We narrowed this list to the six best based on various criteria, including industry, geographic experience, information gathering and analytical methods, and, where available, cost. We also took into consideration the full range of research and services provided, whether they offer all services through in-house resources versus through outsourced relationships. Finally, we considered whether they provide industry information through subscription services or via custom-developed analyses.