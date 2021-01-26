The Best Mobile Home Dealers of 2021

The average mobile home costs $88,200, though this will vary depending ultimately on the mobile home chosen. Mobile home dealers help you shop among manufacturers, styles, and sizes to find the perfect mobile home for your needs.
The benefit of working with a mobile home dealer is that they can sell various manufacturers’ lines. They are not pressured to force you into a particular brand, but rather can listen to your wants and needs, review your financial picture, and find a few options from different manufacturers that could be a good fit for you. The best can also help you find land, navigate the permitting process, arrange financing, and coordinate delivery and site setup.
We reviewed over 30 mobile home dealers to find the most knowledgeable and helpful in specific niches within the industry. Read on to see which dealer may be the best fit for you.
- Best Overall: Factory Expo Home Centers
- Best for First-Time Home Buyers: Home Nation
- Best for Energy Efficiency: Clayton Homes
- Best for Modular Homes: Homes Direct
- Best for Single-Wide: Mobile Homes Direct 4 Less
- Best for Double-Wide: ModularHomes.com
- Best for Tiny Homes: Tiny Home Builders
Best Overall: Factory Expo Home Centers
Customers who want a recognized name in mobile and manufactured homes with a large selection would find a solid choice in our best overall winner, Factory Expo Home Centers.
The sales centers are nationwide and many are on the site of the factory where the homes are built.
They will deliver to every state except West Virginia, Maine, and Hawaii.
Customers can tour furnished models.
The company could do a bit better at explaining its permitting and site work services online for easier reference.
Customers have to work with the company's brands for a mobile or manufactured home.
Thanks to its nationwide service and large assortment of manufacturers to choose from, Factory Expo Home Centers is our best overall choice.
Factory Expo Home Centers is America's largest mobile home and manufactured home center. It was founded in 1999 in Chandler, Arizona, and has always been independently owned. The company partners with experienced and trusted name-brand manufacturers for its single- and double-wide mobile homes, including Cavco Homes, Champion Homes, Chariot Eagle Homes, Clayton Homes, Fairmont Homes, Fleetwood Homes, and Palm Harbor Homes.
Factory Expo Home Centers delivers nationally with the exception of Virginia, Maine, and Hawaii. There are 29 factory locations with sales centers and eight outlet centers throughout the country where customers can talk to salespeople directly and tour model homes. Customers can also see homes being built, which is unusual for many dealers. The process also allows customers to be involved in the building and customizing of their own home. On top of traditional financing, customers can pay by credit card and arrange for mobile home insurance online or in person.
With over 80 floor plans, and home sizes ranging from 373 to 3,426 square feet, Factory Expo Home Centers is bound to appeal to many home-buyers. Clearance and in-stock homes are ready for immediate delivery. Prices start at $21,900 but larger homes can approach $100,000. Customers with credit scores above 580 could qualify for financing, with more financing options and better terms available for people with scores in the high 600s and 700s. Homes come with a 12-month warranty. Plan on delivery fees in the $2,000 range, but the actual price will depend on how close your land is to one of their factory sales centers.
Best for First-Time Home Buyers: Home Nation
Home Nation’s 170 floorplans, factory-direct pricing, and multiple financing options make it the best for first-time homebuyers.
This company is factory-direct so prices will be lower than other dealers.
More than 170 floorplans.
Financing packages to help people with a variety of budgets.
Customers need to choose foundations, which can be confusing for some.
Credit scores influence financing options.
First-time homebuyers will be in good hands with Home Nation, thanks to its extensive customer service throughout the home-buying process, many floorplan options, and multiple financing programs.
Home Nation, founded in 2008, is based in the Midwest and delivers single-wide, double-wide, park model homes, and modular homes to 17 states in the Midwest, West, and South. They also coordinate delivery and setup on your land. The founder immigrated from Australia in 1984 and formed his company after he learned the carpentry and construction business. The knowledge the founder gained, and his ability to determine quality, led him to open Home Nation.
All of Home Nation's prices are publicly displayed and they offer cash discounts. Non-discounted prices range from $41,000 to $80,000. Customers can get pre-approved, select a home online, and get an estimate of all project costs before agreeing to a contract. The company can also advise customers on lot selection if they don't have land and offers installation packages where Home Nation can take on more coordination for a fee. Mobile homes come with a one-year warranty from Home Nation, but customers can buy a seven-year warranty for an upcharge. Built-to-order homes will take between 90 and 120 days to produce and deliver.
Best for Energy Efficiency: Clayton Homes
Homebuyers wanting superior structure quality along with energy efficiency should look no further than Clayton Homes to fit their needs. This company is widely known for its green initiatives, making it our best choice for energy-efficient mobile homes.
Built in America from design to construction.
Steel I-beams for stronger home structure.
Flexible water lines to better withstand cold climates.
Customers can't visit a Clayton factory directly but instead must visit a retailer.
Prices for energy-efficient homes tend to be tens of thousands of dollars higher than other homes.
Clayton’s long history as a manufacturer has given it ample time to perfect its process in making the most energy-efficient mobile homes.
Clayton began in 1956 with a mission to help more families realize the dream of buying a home. It offers traditional site-built homes, modular homes, manufactured homes, and tiny homes, but its offerings don't end there. Clayton has also built college dormitories, military barracks, and apartments. The company has evolved into owning its own dealerships throughout the country, giving it a factory-to-consumer service channel.
Recognized in the industry with many home design awards from the Manufactured Housing Institute, Clayton has designs in a wide range of home sizes to choose from.
Clayton implemented green practices and features that helped it earn a reputation for energy savings. In fact, it has an ISO 14001 Certification for green building standards. Some of its partners in construction are industry leaders in their own right, such as Moen, Wilsonart, Frigidaire, and Hunter.
If you’re interested in buying a Clayton home, start at their Find a Retailer link and enter your zip code. From there, you’ll be directed to one or more Clayton retailers in your region. Call them to discuss your needs, design a customized home on your budget, or choose a display home for faster delivery and a lower price.
You don’t have to finance directly through the dealer. You can shop for terms from third-party lenders who specialize in mobile home financing. Even if your credit score is in the 500s, you’ll have options. Clayton retailers provide a 60-month warranty.
Best for Modular Homes: Homes Direct
Homes Direct has the best modular home sales process, cutting through the complexities and leading you by the hand as you work through permits, financing, and site preparation.
Fully finished and decorated models so you can experience a furnished home before you buy.
There are seven factories supplying these homes.
Plans can be customized.
Availability is limited to five states: Arizona, California, New Mexico, Oregon, Washington.
The many options and customizations can make the wait for your new home up to a year.
Staff expertise in time frames, factory options, and the delivery and setup process has created a turnkey sales experience, making Homes Direct our top choice for best modular home dealer.
As the largest dealer in the Western U.S. since 2004, Homes Direct has 13 locations across the West Coast and three factory-direct locations at Palm Harbor Homes in Oregon, Goldenwest Homes in California, and Karsten Homes in New Mexico.
In addition to those three manufacturers, Homes Direct works with Durango, Schult, Champion California, and Champion Arizona. The company offers completely customized floor plans and two-story models.
Buying a home from Homes Direct is a three- to 12-month process. After buying land and choosing a home, customers will need to arrange for financing, permits, and site preparation before ordering a home. The final step is for the company to install the home.
Homes Direct requires a refundable deposit to lock in the price of a home. The money is placed in an escrow or trust account. Homes Direct will work with different lenders to find the right financing for the customer’s budget, credit score, down payment, foundation style, and required permits.
Modular homes tend to cost more and take longer to deliver and set up than manufactured homes because modular plans have to be approved by the state and an engineer. Manufactured homes do not require those additional approvals. The advantage of a modular home, however, is that they are appraised against site-built homes. This not only helps with obtaining a loan but also with resale value.
The home itself does not carry a warranty but the appliances within the home do.
Best for Single-Wide: Mobile Homes Direct 4 Less
While they serve only buyers in the state of Texas, Mobile Homes Direct 4 Less still earned our nod for best dealer for single-wide homes because it sells long-trusted Clayton homes and will beat any competitor’s price by $1,500.
It carries Clayton single-wide homes, so all products are high quality and made by a reputable manufacturer.
The company will beat any advertised price of any Clayton single-wide home by $1,500.
Plans can be customized.
Pricing on these homes may be higher than on other lesser-known brands.
Since they are retailers, customers can't see home construction.
Serves only Texas.
Mobile Homes Direct 4 Less has the lowest-price guarantee on their brand-name manufacturer product lines, making them our best dealer for single-wides.
Founded in 2014, Mobile Homes Direct 4 Less is run by John Systma and his Alamo Homes team in San Antonio and has become the highest-volume independent retailer in Texas. The company expanded in 2015 to provide its services to all of Texas through internet sales. It branded the web-based store as Mobile Homes Direct 4 Less.
While the company has other offerings that begin at $31,999 and can go up to $135,499, the single-wides are the most affordable. Mobile Homes Direct 4 Less has other brands in addition to Clayton. Floor plans include multiple bed and bath options in single- or double-wide layouts. The company promises to always be $1,500 less on Clayton single-wides, and $400 less on other brands, than their competitors. Clayton homes come with a 60-month warranty, and some homes on their site have warranties that last seven years.
The sales process begins by calling the company to schedule a visit or by contacting them through their online form. They help you with home selection, upgrade options, touring a model, and delivery coordination. They’ll also recommend some lenders that will finance your purchase based on your credit score and down payment.
Best for Double-Wide: ModularHomes.com
There’s no better place to start shopping for your double-wide home than ModularHomes.com. With a huge online catalog featuring 150 manufacturers, many with 3D virtual tours, ModularHomes.com will ship nationwide, making it our go-to for double-wide dealers.
This company delivers to all 50 states.
150 manufacturers and many different floorplans to choose from.
Many home styles to choose from.
Average price: $60,000.
Manufacturers can change features or other aspects of their products at any time without notice.
Thanks to its massive online catalog and nationwide shipping, the best deal in double-wides is ModularHomes.com, which connects buyers with showrooms across the U.S. from its headquarters in Irvine, California.
Those looking for the larger area that a double-wide can provide (from 900 to more than 2,500 square feet) can begin their search with ModularHomes.com. Plan on the process taking from six to 16 weeks, with an average starting price of $60,000.
Customers can do a lot of research online. They can compare floor plans, take digital tours, and search for their favorite features.
ModularHomes.com’s sales staff will help customers find the right loan with connections to lenders for modular, mobile, and manufactured home loans. They also have refinancing options, so customers can modify their loans later. Warranties vary by manufacturer, but in most cases last for 12 months.
Best for Tiny Homes: Tiny Home Builders
Tiny Home Builders emphasizes education about tiny home living and can work with you in nearly any capacity from design, to shopping for an existing home for sale, to full or partial construction of your new home.
The company incorporates education about tiny home living into their sales process.
They can advise you, design, or build your tiny home.
The company will include you in the build of your home if you want to participate.
Tiny homes typically cost more and have less space than mobile homes.
Difficult to talk to a live representative because the company leans heavily on its online business model.
Tiny Home Builders is a virtual one-stop-shop for education and shopping for existing tiny homes for sale, as well as designing and building a new one, earning it our vote as best for tiny homes.
Tiny Home Builders has been featured on NBC, CBS, HLN, Good Morning America, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, and HGTV. The company started in 2009 after the owner found a mobile home wasn't suitable for his mother and she couldn't afford a traditional home. After some research, he decided to build a tiny house for her, and a company was born.
Prices for a tiny house vary as several factors go into the price. The biggest factor is whether a customer builds it themselves or has it built. The average cost of building it yourself is between $18,000 and $25,000. Tiny Home Builders only produces the home shell. The exterior is fully finished but customers will need a contractor to finish the inside.
The shed-style building shell starts at $28,700 and can cost as much as $44,500 as the length increases. Typically it takes from two to three months for Tiny Home Builders’ crew to complete a tiny home. Newcomers who buy just the plans can expect it to take between six and 12 months of construction if they are building on their own. The company doesn't offer financing plans but links out to their partnership with LightStream where borrowers can find rates as low as 5.95%, and also mentions local credit unions and USAA bank as potential sources for loans.
Having a large knowledge base available to customers is one of the company’s best advantages. Where competitors simply sell tiny homes or home plans, Tiny Home Builders leaves visitors feeling like this company has unmatched expertise.
There is no warranty for the home but Tiny Home Builders does have resources for how to insure your tiny home.
Bottom Line
Mobile home dealers can add a lot of value to home buyers. Some dealers from our list have integrated factory arrangements where customers can actually see a home being built in order to better understand the quality and craftsmanship. Others have robust online catalogs that bring multiple manufacturers’ lines together under one digital roof with brochure downloads and 3D tours.
Perhaps the most valuable service that separates the best mobile home dealers from the rest is the site preparation, permitting, mobile home insurance, and delivery project management tasks that the dealer’s staff does for you.
Factory Expo Homes combines the best of it all with their factory-direct pricing, factory tours, fully furnished model home tours, wide selection, lender resources, and a 12-month warranty.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs): Mobile Home Dealers
What Does a Mobile Home Dealer Do?
Mobile home dealers represent one or more manufacturers to a regional or nationwide market. They often have at least one showroom for customers to tour, and some offer online 3D tours. The dealer helps you discover what you want in a mobile home layout, size, and features. They also help you with your permit process and financing solutions. Finally, they work with you on scheduling your home’s delivery and setup on your land.
Can You Haggle With Mobile Home Dealers?
You can haggle with mobile home dealers. They operate like an auto dealership does, where the mobile home dealer’s invoice price has a profit margin built in, often ranging from 18% to 26%. There is room for the dealer to lower their price.
Another way you’ll be able to negotiate with a dealer is by asking about their cash-buyer discounts, inventory close-outs, and other sales incentives. While these programs already have marked-down prices, you can try to push further to negotiate an even better deal.
What Credit Score Do You Need to Buy a Mobile Home?
Fortunately, there are loan programs where you can qualify for a mobile home loan with a credit score in the 500s. Like other lending scenarios, the higher your credit score, the lower your rate, and the better your terms will be.
If your score is in the 500s, you’ll want to be on the lookout for a lender that specializes in FHA, USDA, or VA loans. These programs make it easier for lenders to accept borrowers with lower credit scores because the government takes on most of the risk. There are lenders, like 21st Mortgage Corporation, who have no minimum credit scores. 21st Mortgage, for example, states that if your score is below 570, then they will require a 35% down payment.
How We Chose the Best Mobile Home Dealers
After reviewing more than 30 mobile home dealers, we found our favorite seven when it comes to hands-on help, reliability, and experience. We looked at how long the company has been around to gauge their expertise and reputation. We preferred to list nationwide dealers to make them accessible to more of our readers, but there are some that were regional players.
We liked dealers that had many options, especially multiple manufacturers’ lines. We feel they can be more objective when helping you choose the one that best meets your needs. When we reviewed financing solutions, we kept an eye on what role credit scores played and what fees were involved. Finally, we looked at the dealers' processes and warranties. We favored dealers with a transparent, streamlined process that turned what could be a complicated hassle into a stress-free purchase.
