The Best Money-Making Apps for 2021

Money-Making App Wins For Key Benefits How You Earn Money Payout Speed Upwork Best Overall Build credibility through ratings, hundreds of job categories Freelance work for clients 10 days after billing period ends Rakuten Best for Cashback Cashback from 1-40%, $10 welcome bonus Cashback for online and in-store purchases Every three months Survey Junkie Best for Surveys Simple sign-up process, option to share browsing data and unlock premium surveys Complete surveys Instant point redemption Uber Best for Car Owners Work at your convenience, drive passengers, or deliver food through one app Driving and/or delivering food Cash-out up to five times per day OfferUp Best for Selling Old Goods Simple listing, sell items locally or nationwide Sell old or unwanted items Cash payment for local transactions; 7 business days for shipped items Swagbucks Best for Odd Jobs Variety of simple ways to earn Buy products for cashback and complete odd jobs like surveys Receive rewards in up to 10 business days

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is a Money Making App?

Money-making apps help users easily earn money in a variety of ways, from supplementing your income to doing contract work full-time. There are money-making apps to:

Find freelance work

Drive passengers

Deliver food

Take surveys and participate in market research

Complete odd jobs

Earn cashback for purchases

Sell items

How Much Does a Money Making App Cost?

Money-making apps won’t cost anything upfront; most are free to download and use. However, some may charge users fees, which are normally deducted from earnings. If you find a money-making app with a cost, do your research to confirm its legitimacy before paying.

Are Money-Making Apps Real and Safe?

Most money-making apps provide only a small amount of cash in exchange for completing simple tasks like taking surveys, watching videos, or making purchases. Legitimate apps will also have a wealth of information available about how they pay and protect users.

If you’re skeptical of a money-making app, research the company. Before providing personal information, read reviews from other users online or on the app store. If an app seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Do Money-Making Apps Really Work?

If you have a smartphone, you can earn cash by using an app. There are many easy-to-use money-making apps that pay users for taking surveys, watching videos, purchasing products, and performing other simple tasks. You won’t get rich, but you can easily supplement your income.

How We Chose the Best Money-Making Apps

We researched 14 money-making apps offering consumers the ability to earn income and evaluated each company based on the sign-up process, requirements, earning methods, earning potential, fees, and incentives. First, we looked at apps available across a number of popular categories. Then, we considered the benefits and drawbacks of each app as compared to competitors. We also assessed whether users have the opportunity to earn more by continuing to use the money-making app over time.

All apps selected are available on both the iOS and Google app stores, with at least a 3.7-star rating and 20,000 reviews or more on both platforms.