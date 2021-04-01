Best Money-Making Apps

Make extra money on your own time

Updated Apr 1, 2021

We publish unbiased product reviews; our opinions are our own and are not influenced by payment we receive from our advertising partners. Learn more about how we review products and read our advertiser disclosure for how we make money.

About 36% of U.S. workers are involved in the gig economy, and money-making apps have played a significant role in breaking down barriers that once kept people inside the office. Through free apps, you can earn income to pay off debt, supplement income, fund a hobby, and even support yourself full time. The best money-making apps allow you to work on your own time through a simple sign-up process while receiving fast and easy payment.

We researched more than a dozen money-making apps to find the best options based on factors like earning potential, how quickly you can receive payment, and app store ratings. This roundup will help you choose the best money-making app based on your goals, how you want to earn, and the time you’re willing to invest.

The Best Money-Making Apps for 2021

Best Overall : Upwork

Upwork

 Upwork

Upwork’s simplicity, streamlined communication and potential for freelancers to earn more over time make it the best money-making app, whether you’re picking up a side hustle or building a full-time freelance business.

Pros

  • Simple profile set-up to find work in hundreds of skill categories

  • Attract new clients based on reviews, total earnings, and score

  • Pursue ongoing or one-off projects by applying directly or receiving an invitation

  • Payment protection ensures payment for successful work

Cons

  • Service fee between 5% and 20%, depending on total earnings per client

  • Payment is delivered 10 days after billing period ends

  • Clients can easily shop for and select lower rates

As a freelance marketplace driving the gig economy, Upwork is the best money-making app for skilled workers to connect with clients, while managing projects in one place. For its broad range of available skill categories, profile-building features and limitless earning potential, Upwork wins best overall.  

Regardless of your previous experience, Upwork makes it simple and easy to create a profile and apply for new gigs. Freelancers can find opportunities across hundreds of skill categories spanning digital marketing, coding, translation, admin work, and much more. If you can do it on a computer, you can do it on Upwork. 

Through Upwork, you can apply for one-off opportunities or find ongoing work with clients. New reviews and a rising Job Success Score will make you a more attractive candidate for future opportunities. Qualified freelancers may receive invitations for exclusive opportunities. 

Project funds are held in escrow through Upwork’s Payment Protection program, which helps ensure safe and timely payment for freelancers. You can receive payment through direct deposit, PayPal, wire transfer, or other methods. Unfortunately, freelancer fees range from five to 20%. The more you earn from an individual client, the lower your fee percentage. Funds aren’t credited to your account until 10 days after the weekly billing cycle ends. 

As an independent contractor, you’ll have to pay taxes on earnings.

Available on: 

iOS: 4.6 stars 

Google: 4.3 stars

Best for Cashback : Rakuten

Rakuten

 Rakuten

Offering numerous cashback options for online and in-store purchases, Rakuten delivers a seamless process with rewarding sign-up and referral incentives.

Pros

  • Up to 40% cashback on purchases at thousands of qualifying retailers

  • $10 welcome bonus for spending $25

  • $20 bonus for referring new users who spend at least $20

  • Browser extension offers additional perks and features

Cons

  • Cashback rates as low as 1%

  • Users have reported app freezing issues

  • Must accrue $5 in cashback to redeem

  • Payouts occur every three months

Previously known as Ebates, Rakuten is the top money-making app for cashback, offering deals across numerous retailers along with inviting sign-up and referral incentives. Although you have to spend money to make money, the app lets you get a little cash back for purchases you'd be making anyway.

After registering, users can browse cashback offers at thousands of retailers, including Target, Best Buy, and Kohl's. To receive cashback, simply click into a retailer from the app or website and place an order. You can also receive cashback for in-store purchases by selecting the offer in the app and linking your card prior to purchasing. However, you can’t receive cashback without first taking these steps.

Cashback rates vary by retailer, ranging from 1% to 40%. You can browse available cashback deals by store, brand, and category directly through the app.

New users can qualify for a $10 welcome bonus after spending $25. You can also receive a $20 referral bonus for introducing new users who spend $20.

Users receive payment through PayPal or a check every three months. To qualify for a payout, you must accrue at least $5 in cashback.

This money-making app also helps computer users save money. The cashback button automatically applies all applicable coupons, saving you the trouble of comparing coupons. It also displays cashback potential in Google search results and notifications about cheaper pricing available at other retailers. 

Available on: 

iOS: 4.6 stars 

Google: 4.1 stars

Best for Surveys : Survey Junkie

Survey Junkie

 Survey Junkie

Survey Junkie has surveys that take 15 minutes or less to complete based on demographic questions, while offering instant payment via gift cards or PayPal.

Pros

  • Make money by completing relevant surveys for marketing and research companies

  • Also offers users the option to make money by sharing browsing data

  • Submits data anonymously to protect your identity

  • Redeem points for cash via PayPal or online gift cards

Cons

  • Pre-survey identity confirmation can become annoying

  • May receive invitations to expired surveys

  • Some surveys include repetitive questions to confirm validity

  • Partially completed surveys may be terminated if you don’t meet desired criteria

Partnering with brands and market research companies, Survey Junkie offers users the opportunity to complete surveys in exchange for points, which can be instantly redeemed for gift cards or payment via PayPal. For this reason, Survey Junkie wins as the best money-making app for surveys.

The sign-up process is simple. You create a profile by answering questions, allowing Survey Junkie to offer relevant surveys. Each survey awards a certain number of points, which can be exchanged for cash. One hundred points will earn you $1, whether you cash out with gift cards or choose payment via PayPal. At minimum, you need 500 points (or $5) to cash out.

Surveys take, on average, 15 minutes to complete. All surveys are optional. You can find available surveys in the dashboard, though some listed may no longer be active.

Some surveys include repetitive questions to verify your identity. Note that Survey Junkie reserves the right to disqualify and award partial points to users who don’t meet certain criteria at any point during the survey.

Beyond demographic-based surveys, this money-making app also offers the option to qualify for additional surveys based on browsing data. The Survey Junkie Pulse extension is available on both the mobile app and browser extension and tracks digital activity like searches, websites, shopping, and more to find new surveys for you.

Survey Junkie protects user data by submitting all responses anonymously.

Available on: 

iOS: 4.5 stars 

Google: 4.4 stars

Best for Car Owners : Uber

Uber

Uber

Earn at your convenience by driving and delivering when you want to, and cash out on earnings up to five times per day.

Pros

  • Earn money on your schedule by accepting work when you want

  • Drive passengers and deliver food through one driver app

  • Cash out up to five times per day

  • Make $10 to $20 per hour after expenses

  • Up to $500 to recruit Lyft drivers

Cons

  • Model year requirements can prevent participation

  • Drivers must pay a service fee, which varies based on factors like cost and time

  • Earning potential is limited by location and demand

  • The driver app can be finicky

Uber offers users two ways to earn, immediate payouts, and a streamlined app for accepting new work, making it the best money-making app for car owners. This ridesharing and food delivery giant makes it easy for anyone with a car to earn at their convenience, provided you qualify. You must:

  • Meet local driving requirements (including a valid driver’s license)
  • Drive for at least a year in the U.S., or for drivers under 23, three years
  • Have a vehicle with four passenger seats that meet Uber’s local requirements
  • Provide the necessary documents, including proof of residency, insurance, registration, and more
  • Go through the driver screening process

As an Uber driver, you can choose to either accept ride requests from passengers or deliver food through Uber Eats, all through the same app.

You can cash out up to five times per day. Your earnings for each trip vary based on a few factors, including:

  • Standard trip fare: A base rate calculated based on the length and distance, which varies by city
  • Surge pricing: Earn more during peak periods with high demand
  • Tips: Keep 100% of tips from passengers

Uber Eats pays drivers through a similar system. 

Keep in mind that, as a driver, you’ll need to cover the cost of car maintenance. Uber also charges drivers a service fee, which is deducted before payment. Because Uber drivers are considered independent contractors, you’ll have to pay taxes on earnings.

Available on:

iOS: 4.6 stars

Google: 3.7 stars

Best for Selling Old Goods : OfferUp

OfferUp

 OfferUp

OfferUp takes a modern approach to the Craigslist concept by allowing anyone to sell new or used items through its online marketplace.

Pros

  • Message potential buyers directly in the app

  • Simply to upload an image and sell

  • Set either a firm price or asking price, with room for negotiation

  • Receive cash payment for local transactions, or ship products nationwide

Cons

  • Unless you choose shipping, you’re responsible for delivery

  • Search results favor Promote Plus members and other promoted items

  • Shipping an item incurs a 12.9% fee (or a $1.99 minimum fee)

OfferUp, which acquired competitor Letgo, takes the stress out of selling online through its simple and easy-to-use marketplace. Because it has a streamlined listing process and gives users the choice to sell locally or nationwide, OfferUp wins as the best money-making app for selling old goods.

Users can list a new product by uploading a picture, entering a description, and setting a price. You can choose to set a firm price open to the first willing buyer, or an asking price with room for negotiation. Viewers can communicate with the seller directly through the app to ask questions or express their interest. 

OfferUp mainly facilitates local transactions, but users can also ship products. Rather than monitor offers and messages, you can set an item to “buy now” with a set price for shipping.

Because most transactions take place locally, buyers normally pay in cash. 

After a shipped item arrives, buyers have two days to evaluate it before the sale is finalized. Sellers then receive payment within five business days. 

Promoting your items helps potential buyers find them. You can choose to promote your item by either paying in a one-off transaction or purchasing a membership. There are two tiers of membership, allowing you to promote either one or five items at a time.

Users can verify their identity by confirming contact information or linking a Facebook account. For local transactions, OfferUp protects users by recommending safe public meet-up locations based on factors like lighting, surveillance, and more. 

Available on:

iOS: 4.8 stars

Google: 3.9 stars

Best for Odd Jobs : Swagbucks

Swagbucks

 Swagbucks

Swagbucks doesn’t pay much, but it offers a variety of ways for users to earn cash, including cash back for qualifying purchases, as well as odd jobs like taking surveys, watching videos, playing games, and more.

Pros

  • Easily earn points

  • $10 joining bonus for users who spend $25

  • Earn 10% Swagbucks through referrals

  • Redeem points for gift cards or for cash via PayPal

  • Motivated users can earn $100 or more per month

Cons

  • Swagbucks aren’t very valuable; 200 SB=$1

  • Most tasks don’t award many points

  • Surveys may disqualify you during the process due to demographics

  • Receiving rewards takes up to 10 business days

  • Highest-paying surveys only available to specific audiences

While it won’t pay like other side hustles, Swagbucks is an easy way for anyone with a smartphone to make extra money by completing odd jobs, or by earning cashback, which is why it wins best for odd jobs.

This money-making app partners with marketing companies in order to pay users. You can earn Swagbucks (SB) by buying products, watching videos, taking surveys, playing games, and using search engines. 

Getting started is simple and doesn’t require payment info. The daily checklist feature helps users keep track of ways to earn.

Most tasks are easy, but not all award the same number of SB. Surveys take from five to 60 minutes and generally award users between 40 to 200 SB. With 200 SB valued at $1, earning enough points to cash out can take time.

Swagbucks’ survey options are chosen based on demographics. Only users who fit specific profiles, like owning a pet boa constrictor or having two sets of twins, can access higher-paying surveys. 

You can earn cashback on in-store purchases by linking a credit card. After spending $25 on purchases through retail partners, new users can earn a $10 joining bonus. Swagbucks also offers referral incentives.

You can redeem points for rewards immediately through Swagbucks, but receiving cash via PayPal or gift card codes could take up to 10 business days.

Available on:

iOS: 4.4 stars

Google: 4.1 stars

Bottom Line

As the world inches closer to fully embracing the blossoming gig economy, there’s no shortage of money-making apps to supplement or replace your full-time job. Depending on your goals and preferences, there are a variety of options to choose from.

Rakuten is the best option for quick and easy cash back, while Swagbucks offers both cash back and other simple earning options. Drivers can easily earn on their own time by driving or delivering through the Uber app. When it comes to long-term earning potential, though, Upwork’s freelance marketplace takes the cake. Freelancers can apply for as many gigs as they like, all while building a reputable personal brand that leads to future work and higher rates.

Compare the Best Money Making Apps

Money-Making App   Wins For   Key Benefits   How You Earn Money   Payout Speed
Upwork Best Overall Build credibility through ratings, hundreds of job categories Freelance work for clients 10 days after billing period ends
Rakuten Best for Cashback Cashback from 1-40%, $10 welcome bonus Cashback for online and in-store purchases Every three months
Survey Junkie Best for Surveys Simple sign-up process, option to share browsing data and unlock premium surveys Complete surveys Instant point redemption
Uber Best for Car Owners Work at your convenience, drive passengers, or deliver food through one app Driving and/or delivering food Cash-out up to five times per day
OfferUp Best for Selling Old Goods Simple listing, sell items locally or nationwide Sell old or unwanted items Cash payment for local transactions; 7 business days for shipped items
Swagbucks Best for Odd Jobs Variety of simple ways to earn Buy products for cashback and complete odd jobs like surveys Receive rewards in up to 10 business days

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is a Money Making App?

Money-making apps help users easily earn money in a variety of ways, from supplementing your income to doing contract work full-time. There are money-making apps to:

  • Find freelance work
  • Drive passengers
  • Deliver food
  • Take surveys and participate in market research
  • Complete odd jobs
  • Earn cashback for purchases
  • Sell items

How Much Does a Money Making App Cost?

Money-making apps won’t cost anything upfront; most are free to download and use. However, some may charge users fees, which are normally deducted from earnings. If you find a money-making app with a cost, do your research to confirm its legitimacy before paying. 

Are Money-Making Apps Real and Safe?

Most money-making apps provide only a small amount of cash in exchange for completing simple tasks like taking surveys, watching videos, or making purchases. Legitimate apps will also have a wealth of information available about how they pay and protect users.

If you’re skeptical of a money-making app, research the company. Before providing personal information, read reviews from other users online or on the app store. If an app seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Do Money-Making Apps Really Work?

If you have a smartphone, you can earn cash by using an app. There are many easy-to-use money-making apps that pay users for taking surveys, watching videos, purchasing products, and performing other simple tasks. You won’t get rich, but you can easily supplement your income.

How We Chose the Best Money-Making Apps

We researched 14 money-making apps offering consumers the ability to earn income and evaluated each company based on the sign-up process, requirements, earning methods, earning potential, fees, and incentives. First, we looked at apps available across a number of popular categories. Then, we considered the benefits and drawbacks of each app as compared to competitors. We also assessed whether users have the opportunity to earn more by continuing to use the money-making app over time. 

All apps selected are available on both the iOS and Google app stores, with at least a 3.7-star rating and 20,000 reviews or more on both platforms.

Article Sources

Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. SmallBizGenius. "The Future of Employment – 30 Telling Gig Economy Statistics." Accessed February 20, 2021.