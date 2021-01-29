The Best Money Market Accounts for 2021

A money market account can be a useful financial tool when you have funds you want to save, but that you also want to keep easily accessible should you need withdrawals at any time. Essentially a cross between a savings account and a checking account, money market accounts generally pay interest, allow for some number of free withdrawals per month, and offer the ability to write checks on the account. Some also offer ATM and debit card access to your funds.

But not all money market accounts are created equal, varying more than you might expect on interest rates, fees, withdrawal rules, and balance requirements. To lead you to your own best option, we surfaced over a hundred money market accounts that are available to customers nationwide, and then filtered it to 20 with the highest interest rates. From there, our research on fees and features took us to our top picks below.

It’s important to note that having your money market account at the same bank or credit union where you have your checking account is not necessary, and is unduly limiting. Instead, consider the ease of connecting accounts via online banking as your motivation to broaden your search to other institutions, as this is where you’ll almost certainly find the best rates and features.

When choosing the best money market account for your needs, rates should be a primary consideration. But possible fees, how many withdrawals are allowed per month, and what different deposit and withdrawal avenues are offered should be carefully weighed as well. Our expert-chosen list of the top national contenders puts that research at your fingertips, making it easy to choose the best money market account for how you personally bank.