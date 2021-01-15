What Is Mortgage Protection Insurance?

Mortgage lenders and insurance companies alike once offered a product called mortgage protection insurance. Though the actual features varied, most of these policies were a form of decreasing term insurance, intended to pay off the policyholder’s home mortgage if they were to pass away.

The death benefit on this type of policy was paid out directly to the mortgage lender, bypassing the insured’s family altogether. This coverage also decreased over time in line with the mortgage loan’s amortization, even though premiums were level for the length of the policy.

Today, providers offer term coverage designed to help family members cover the value of the mortgage with other financial needs upon the death of a loved one.

Mortgage Protection Insurance vs. PMI

People often hear mortgage insurance and automatically think of PMI, or private mortgage insurance. However, there are some clear and distinct differences between the old mortgage protection insurance policies and the PMI coverage required on many mortgage loans.

Mortgage protection insurance was an optional coverage meant to pay off the balance of a home loan if the owner passed away. Private mortgage insurance (PMI) is coverage that mortgage lenders may mandate if the borrower does not put up a down payment of at least 20 percent when buying the home. PMI protects the lender, not the borrower, if the debt is not paid as scheduled. It will not pay off the balance of the home even if the borrower passes away unexpectedly.﻿﻿﻿

What Mortgage Protection Insurance Is Today

It’s nearly impossible to find mortgage protection insurance today, at least as a standalone policy. Some life insurance carriers may offer mortgage protection as an optional rider on life insurance policies, but these are very rare.

For the most part, protecting your mortgage is just a primary reason to buy a solid life insurance policy. In fact, carriers will often ask your mortgage balance when helping you calculate how much term or permanent life insurance coverage to buy.

Term life insurance is often cheaper for many homeowners, as well as being significantly more versatile. Rather than paying level premiums for a decreasing benefit—as was offered by mortgage protection insurance policies—term life insurance offers level premiums for a level benefit. Your family will receive the same payout regardless of how much is owed on your home if you die.

Additionally, term life insurance gives your family options. If they want to use the death benefit to pay off the home, they can; if they would rather put that money to use somewhere else, though, that’s also an option. And if you want to refinance your home mortgage over the years (without it messing with your life insurance coverage), you can.

What Are the Expected Costs of Insurance for Mortgage Protection?

There are many factors that go into the cost of life insurance coverage, even if you’re buying it to protect your home mortgage. These include the level of coverage (i.e. the amount you owe on your home), your age, your health, your location, and things like tobacco use or hobbies.

We found that for between $300,000 and $500,000 in term coverage for 30 years, a healthy woman in her early-30s could expect to pay somewhere between $16 and $35 a month.

When Is Insurance for Mortgage Protection a Good Idea?

If you owe on a home mortgage, life insurance coverage is typically a good idea. This is especially true if you have a spouse who would be financially impacted by your death and/or minor children to consider.

Even if you don’t have children or a partner, affordable term life insurance can help protect your loved ones in the event of your passing, leaving them with enough funds to pay off your home or just covering the expenses that would be involved with listing and selling the property in your absence.

How We Chose the Best Insurance Companies for Mortgage Protection

In building this list of mortgage protection insurance options, we looked at 13 of the best term life insurance companies. Like your mortgage, term policies last for a specific period of time and are a more affordable option than permanent policies, so term is our suggested coverage option for mortgage peace of mind.

To choose our top picks, we considered factors such as availability, product features, and both included and optional benefits. We compared pricing, as well as evaluated consumer satisfaction and third-party industry ratings to determine which carriers can offer you the most trusted, affordable, and feature-rich coverage available.