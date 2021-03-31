The Best Online Defensive Driving Courses for 2021

iDriveSafely

We picked iDriveSafely because it offers multiple course options that meet specific state defensive driving requirements and other courses for driver’s education, seniors, and insurance discounts, as well as multiple certificate delivery options.

Pros State-approved courses related to defensive driving, drug or alcohol violations, and other driver needs

Multiple ways to access your certificate

Some courses are available starting at around $20

Positive reviews from past students Cons Some courses have higher pricing over $50

Fewer options for insurance discounts for non-seniors

iDriveSafely is the top choice for certificates because it offers multiple certificate delivery choices, making it easy for you to get your certificate when and where you need it. They offer free delivery through the U.S. mail, but if you need your certificate sooner, you can choose an affordable expedited delivery option. iDriveSafely also offers email delivery, immediate download, or delivery directly to the court in some states.

If you’re looking to get a course completion certificate for defensive driving, traffic school, driver improvement, or driver’s ed, iDriveSafely likely has you covered with a state-specific course option. There are fewer state options available for insurance discounts for younger drivers, but seniors may find discounts through state-specific programs.

iDriveSafely has extremely positive reviews overall, though some have complained about delays in receiving their certificates. There’s also a sneaky option to sign up for a roadside assistance plan at $5 per month, which has little to do with the course you’re taking.

But for the most part, courses are straightforward and help you reach your certificate needs. There’s a 100% satisfaction guarantee, so you can ask for a refund if you’re not happy. Plus, iDriveSafely updated to a new platform, which is a great sign that the company is working to improve and offer a positive customer experience.