The 6 Best Online Forex Trading Classes of 2021

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is Forex Trading?

Also referred to as foreign exchange or FX trading, Forex trading is how one currency is traded for another for financial advantage. Most Forex trading occurs on the spot market, more commonly known as the Forex market, where currencies are bought and sold according to the current price. There are no centralized exchanges as with the stock market. The Forex market is run by a global network of banks and financial institutions.

Forex is typically traded as a currency pair—buying one currency while simultaneously buying another. The most frequently traded pairs are the euro versus the U.S. dollar (EUR/USD) and the British pound versus the U.S. dollar. Most traders speculating on Forex prices do not take delivery of the currency but, instead, predict the direction of exchange rates to take advantage of price movements. They do that by trading derivatives, which allows them to speculate on a currency's price movement without taking possession of the currency.

Is Forex Trading a Good Idea?

Forex is attractive to people looking to earn extra money from the comfort of their homes. For those who are willing and able to commit to learning the ins and outs of Forex trading, it offers several advantages, such as low capital requirements and ease of entry into the market. For people with a solid foundation of knowledge and the ability to control their emotions, it does offer the opportunity to generate income, either part-time or as a career.

If you have the requisite knowledge and experience, as well as the patience and discipline to learn from your mistakes, you could be a good fit for Forex trading. However, if you don't have the time nor inclination to commit to a rigorous learning process, Forex trading can turn into a loss-making nightmare.

Are Online Forex Trading Classes Worth It?

You could spend hundreds, even thousands of dollars for a Forex trading class. So, the answer to this question really depends on what you expect to get out of a class and whether it delivers upon your expectation. If your ambition is to become a serious, full-time trader, you probably can't get there without going through a high-quality, comprehensive Forex trading class. Starting out, you might get more bang for your buck if you start with one of the many free online courses to get yourself up the learning curve before investing serious money in a trading course. You can then sign up for one or two free-trials before committing any money.

What Do Online Forex Trading Classes Cost?

Again, it depends on what you expect to get out of a class. We've listed courses here costing less than $20 total or nothing at all. But, you can't expect to come away with the knowledge and practical experience it takes to trade with confidence. If you desire to go from absolute novice to expert Forex trader in three months, you should expect to pay more for a course—somewhere in the range of $50 to $200 a month. The real value with many of the top courses is the ongoing access through membership to trading rooms, mentors, and ongoing education. The most successful Forex traders will tell you that becoming an expert is a journey, a continuous learning process.

How We Chose the Best Online Forex Trading Courses

Forex trading's popularity growth is only matched by the proliferation of online Forex trading classes. The challenge for aspiring Forex traders is separating the legitimate courses from the shady ones and then finding the one that best fits their needs.

We culled through a couple of dozen online Forex trading classes to identify 15 with solid reputations based on the founders' experience and expertise. We then compared them using a specific set of criteria to choose the best in six categories. In addition to reputation, we considered such factors as training methodology, cost, access to instructors or mentors, access to a trading community, the extent of learning resources, availability of free courses or materials, and any unique features that added value to the services.