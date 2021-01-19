With its low capital requirements, ease of entry, and 24/7 accessibility, Forex trading has a strong appeal for anyone with a laptop looking to increase their income—as a part-time gig or as a full-time trader. While there is money to be made in Forex trading, it requires specialized knowledge and a lot of discipline, neither of which is easy to obtain. The good news is aspiring Forex traders can access dozens of online Forex trading classes, promising a learning path to profitable trading. The bad news is that Forex trading is not regulated in the way stock trading is, so it attracts many scammers.
A good Forex trading class is developed with successful traders' knowledge and experience and is typically offered as part of membership into their trading forum. Courses are typically self-paced and often include online videos, webinars, trading simulators, chat rooms, and access to mentors. When students feel ready, they can begin putting their knowledge into action through real trading.
In this roundup, we reviewed 15 of the top Forex trading classes, screening first for reputation to eliminate possible scam operations. We then took a closer look to compare such factors as costs, support, course features, and access to mentors to arrive at the best Forex trading classes in six different categories.
The 6 Best Online Forex Trading Classes of 2021
- Best Overall: ForexSignals.com
- Best for Newbies: Udemy—Forex Trading from A-Z
- Best Value: Traders Academy Club
- Best Comprehensive Course Offering: Asia Forex Mentor—One Core Program
- Best Free Option: Daily Forex FX Academy
- Best Crash Course: Six Figure Capital
Best Overall: ForexSignals.com
ForexSignals.com is a fully comprehensive offering that includes an in-depth educational course, access to professional trading tools, and ongoing professional guidance, topped with a seven-day refund period if you're not satisfied for any reason. That makes ForexSignals.com our pick for the best overall Forex trading class.
Comprehensive offering
In-depth educational courses
Access to mentors, proprietary trading tools, and live trading room
Substantial membership discount for annual payment
Free seven-day trial and seven-day refund period
Mostly aimed at beginning or intermediate traders
Monthly membership payment plan twice as expensive as annual plan
ForexSignals.com was founded in 2012 by Nick McDonald, a leading independent trader and financial educator with a global following. At its core, ForexSignals is a hub for knowledge and learning in the Forex industry. Besides providing standout courses, it relies heavily on best-in-class trading tools, a close-knit trading community, and mentoring by top trading pros to round out what we believe to be the best overall Forex trading class.
The goal of ForexSignals.com is to teach its students how to trade using their methods for identifying trends and generating signals. That knowledge and training are reinforced by the professional traders who trade on the same information they are teaching. The formula appears to be working. In just eight years, the community trading room has grown to 83,000 members, and its YouTube channel has 253,000 subscribers.
The first stop for new traders is the trading academy educational courses delivered by highly experienced professional Forex traders. The two courses are broken down into six modules, each featuring 136 one-hour videos. The content starts with the basics and gradually advances to the technical aspects of trading.
To reinforce their learning, students have access to the Trading Room, which functions as a chat room to share ideas and showcase trading strategies. Also, students are able to follow live-streamed trading sessions of the professional traders. Membership also includes access to several proprietary trading tools, including the Profit Simulator.
The Apprentice membership is a monthly plan costing $97 a month and includes Trading Room access, access to the Pro trading video academy, daily live trading sessions, live interactive workshops, and access to pro trading tools. The annual package goes for $297, charged every six months. It adds personal feedback and a one-on-one session with professional Forex trader Andrew Lockwood. For $567 annually, there's also a Professional package that adds a direct line to mentors. All packages offer a free seven-day trial, and the company offers a no-questions-asked refund for a period of seven days after payment.
Best for Newbies: Udemy—Forex Trading from A-Z
Udemy offers a range of beginning Forex trading courses at low prices, making it our choice as the best online Forex trading course for newbies.
Low cost
Comprehensive materials
Extensive course selection
Access to tutor
No opportunity for practical application
No chat rooms
No coaching
Udemy is a leading global provider of online courses covering a wide range of investing topics. For those who want to see if Forex trading is for them, Udemy's Forex Trading from A-Z is a low-cost, comprehensive offering making it our choice as the best Forex trading course for newbies.
The in-depth course was developed by Kirill Eremenko, a data scientist and Forex systems expert, and covers most everything a beginner needs to know about trading in the Forex market.
Compared to other courses on this list, Udemy's downside is that it doesn't offer live instruction, live trading sessions, or practical learning applications. Its course consists of 5.5 hours of on-demand videos and three articles, with full lifetime access and a money-back guarantee—all for $12.99.
The course is broken down into nine topic sections containing 57 short video lectures accessible on any device. Lifetime access is important because it includes access to future lectures and other course bonuses that are added routinely. Students also have access to tutor support throughout their learning process.
By the time students complete this comprehensive course, they should know whether a commitment to Forex trading is right for them and have a solid foundation of knowledge to begin trading independently.
Best Value: Traders Academy Club
Whether you are new to Forex trading or an advanced trader seeking to get to the next level, Traders Academy Club has all the educational resources and tools to get you there for just $197 a year, making it our choice as the best value in a Forex trading course.
Soup-to-nuts training at every level of trading experience
Extensive educational resources
Access to real-time trading simulator
Large and active chat room
Group mentoring
Free training courses
On the expensive end of the price spectrum
Regardless of your Forex trading experience level, Traders Academy Club offers a learning platform to help you trade at a higher level for just $197 a year, which is why it makes our list as the best value for a Forex trading course.
Developed by Vladimir Ribakov, an internationally certified financial technician, TAC is meant to be a one-stop-shop for traders of any experience level.
Students have access to a comprehensive Media Zone, with hundreds of recorded webinars for beginners and experienced traders. It also includes recorded trading simulations and analysis videos, as well as recordings of Live Trading Room sessions. Students can access 24/7 instructor support and a vibrant chat room where all members can interact with Vladimir. The live webinars often include appearances by guest traders from around the world for a wide range of expertise.
The course's most popular component is the live trading sessions viewed daily in 30- to 50-minute spans via webinar. The sessions provide students with Forex signals and detailed analysis, breaking down the mechanics of every trade recommended during the session.
This all-encompassing course goes for $197 per year, which also makes it a great value. You can take Traders Club Academy for a test drive with its free seven-day trial.
Best Comprehensive Course Offering: Asia Forex Mentor—One Core Program
This program, offered by an internationally renowned Forex trader, is as extensive as you will find, making our list as the best comprehensive Forex course offering.
Extensive course offering
Studio-quality video course
Free, five-lesson trial
World-renowned trader as a mentor
No monthly payment plan for educational course
The founder of Asia Forex Mentor makes many bold claims on his website, but we agree with one, which is his course is as extensive a course offering as there is, which is why we chose it as the best comprehensive Forex course offering.
Ezekiel Chew founded AFM in 2008 based on his personal success as a Forex trader. Since then, he has become an international speaker and has trained institutional traders on his methods. The AFM One Core Program is the result of more than 20 years of trading experience.
The program includes 26 full-scale lessons with more than 60 sub-topics, each supported by a studio-quality online video. Each lesson is embedded with Ezekiel's hand-picked examples and interpretations. The all-inclusive cost of the One Core Program is $997, paid up front. Before spending that, students can test-drive AFM with a free, five-lesson trial.
Additionally, for $118 per month or $1,200 per year, members can access another valuable proprietary program, the Golden Eye Group. Once in, members have access to the inner sanctum of Ezekiel's mind through live streams of his weekly market analysis, in which he offers his explanation and interpretation of trading setups and how he makes his trades.
Best Free Option: Daily Forex FX Academy
FX Academy was created by a globally recognized Forex authority, written by highly acclaimed Forex traders, designed for traders of all experience levels, and, incredibly, it doesn't cost a dime, making it our top choice as the best free option for a Forex trading class.
No cost
Full course offering
Extensive video library
Access to trading tools
No live trading room
DailyForex.com, a well-respected, authoritative Forex website providing daily Forex news and analysis since 2006, started FX Academy with the goal of providing traders of all experience levels with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in the world of Forex at no cost. For that reason, we selected FX Academy as the best free option for a Forex trading class.
Written by acclaimed Forex traders, such as Cliff Wachtal and Alp Kocak, the 15 classes offered at FX Academy range from basic forex orientation to advanced trading techniques, with all classes presented in an interactive and stimulating manner. Each class consists of an animated video, reading material, quizzes, and recommendations for further study. The course is self-paced, allowing students to take an individualized approach to learning.
Students also have access to trade simulators to apply their knowledge. The Forex Strategy Simulations is a proprietary tool that students can use to assist them in defining trading strategies. The simulations replicate actual market conditions from past periods, and students can model different strategies to determine which can be used to enter a profitable position.
There is no cost for access to FX Academy educational materials and trading tools. The only investment is your time. However, for paying nothing, you give up mentoring or a live trade room that might be offered in a paid course.
Best Crash Course: Six Figure Capital
For new to intermediate traders who prefer a total immersion experience in learning to trade, Six Figure Capital's 14-day course packs a massive amount of information into its material without overwhelming you, making it our choice as the best crash course for learning how to trade Forex.
Intense two-week training course
Live trading sessions
Active community room
No ongoing fees for lifetime membership
No free trial
The founder of Six Figure Capital, Lewis Glasgow, has only been trading since 2013, but he has used that short time very wisely. Within just a few years, Lewis developed and successfully traded a new method for generating signals that has won international acclaim. Becoming an "overnight" success sparked Lewis's passion for teaching, leading him in 2016 to develop a 14-day course based on real market experience. Having successfully taken hundreds of aspiring traders from rookie to expert in the last four years using this method, Six Figure Capital makes our list as the best crash course for learning to trade Forex.
The 14-day course is designed for beginning and intermediate traders who want to move quickly up the learning curve. It consists of 20 videos spread across the two weeks, with a new topic presented each day. The course includes live trading sessions to enable students to gain real-time trading experience. There are also four bonus modules that include extra materials such as e-books and spreadsheets.
A top feature of Six Figure Capital is Slack, the community hub where fellow course mates and experienced traders network and share analysis and ideas.
Students who graduate from the 14-day course can move up to Six Figure's advanced harmonic mastery course, which teaches students how to trade using its proprietary harmonic pattern software.
You can become a Six Figure Capital member by paying a one-time fee of $1,058 or by making 12 monthly payments of $128. (These are U.S. dollar equivalents to the fees which are charged in British pounds. U.S. dollar equivalents may change based on the currency exchange rates.) Students receive the same access to courses and tools with either payment plan, including a lifetime membership that provides future updates to course material as well as ongoing support.
Verdict
Any of these six Forex trading classes are worthy of consideration by traders of all levels of experience. Your particular reason for choosing one over the others will depend on your personal circumstances, including your budget, your learning style, and your level of commitment.
If you aren't quite sure whether Forex trading is your thing but want to learn more, you could start with the low-cost option from Udemy or the no-cost option from FX Academy.
If you're looking for the best bang for your buck with a comprehensive program, Traders Academy Club may be your best bet. You can pay a little more if you want access to the most extensive course offering by Asia Forex Mentor. If you're looking for more of a total immersion course to get you from novice to expert quickly, Six Figure Capital's crash course may be for you.
But, as the best overall Forex trading course, we believe you can't go wrong with the highly regarded and modestly priced ForexSignals.com.
Compare Providers
|Best Overall
|ForexSignals.com
|$97/mo; $297 biannually; $567 annually
|Best for Newbies
|Udemy
|$10 to $18
|Best Value
|Traders Academy Club
|$197/mo
|Best Comprehensive Course Offering
|Asia Forex Mentor
|One-time payment of $997
|Best Free Option
|FX Academy
|No cost
|Best Crash Course
|Six Figure Capital
|One-time payment of $1,058
Frequently Asked Questions
What Is Forex Trading?
Also referred to as foreign exchange or FX trading, Forex trading is how one currency is traded for another for financial advantage. Most Forex trading occurs on the spot market, more commonly known as the Forex market, where currencies are bought and sold according to the current price. There are no centralized exchanges as with the stock market. The Forex market is run by a global network of banks and financial institutions.
Forex is typically traded as a currency pair—buying one currency while simultaneously buying another. The most frequently traded pairs are the euro versus the U.S. dollar (EUR/USD) and the British pound versus the U.S. dollar. Most traders speculating on Forex prices do not take delivery of the currency but, instead, predict the direction of exchange rates to take advantage of price movements. They do that by trading derivatives, which allows them to speculate on a currency's price movement without taking possession of the currency.
Is Forex Trading a Good Idea?
Forex is attractive to people looking to earn extra money from the comfort of their homes. For those who are willing and able to commit to learning the ins and outs of Forex trading, it offers several advantages, such as low capital requirements and ease of entry into the market. For people with a solid foundation of knowledge and the ability to control their emotions, it does offer the opportunity to generate income, either part-time or as a career.
If you have the requisite knowledge and experience, as well as the patience and discipline to learn from your mistakes, you could be a good fit for Forex trading. However, if you don't have the time nor inclination to commit to a rigorous learning process, Forex trading can turn into a loss-making nightmare.
Are Online Forex Trading Classes Worth It?
You could spend hundreds, even thousands of dollars for a Forex trading class. So, the answer to this question really depends on what you expect to get out of a class and whether it delivers upon your expectation. If your ambition is to become a serious, full-time trader, you probably can't get there without going through a high-quality, comprehensive Forex trading class. Starting out, you might get more bang for your buck if you start with one of the many free online courses to get yourself up the learning curve before investing serious money in a trading course. You can then sign up for one or two free-trials before committing any money.
What Do Online Forex Trading Classes Cost?
Again, it depends on what you expect to get out of a class. We've listed courses here costing less than $20 total or nothing at all. But, you can't expect to come away with the knowledge and practical experience it takes to trade with confidence. If you desire to go from absolute novice to expert Forex trader in three months, you should expect to pay more for a course—somewhere in the range of $50 to $200 a month. The real value with many of the top courses is the ongoing access through membership to trading rooms, mentors, and ongoing education. The most successful Forex traders will tell you that becoming an expert is a journey, a continuous learning process.
How We Chose the Best Online Forex Trading Courses
Forex trading's popularity growth is only matched by the proliferation of online Forex trading classes. The challenge for aspiring Forex traders is separating the legitimate courses from the shady ones and then finding the one that best fits their needs.
We culled through a couple of dozen online Forex trading classes to identify 15 with solid reputations based on the founders' experience and expertise. We then compared them using a specific set of criteria to choose the best in six categories. In addition to reputation, we considered such factors as training methodology, cost, access to instructors or mentors, access to a trading community, the extent of learning resources, availability of free courses or materials, and any unique features that added value to the services.