The Best Online Legal Services for 2021

LegalShield

LegalShield offers the best online legal service for families and businesses, with reasonable prices, stellar support, and 24/7 convenience.

Pros Serves both individual and small business needs

Affordable monthly plans

No long-term contracts

Offers live chat and emergency consultations

Available everywhere in the United States and Canada Cons Not designed for one-time use

Cost of additional services can vary by location and attorney

Some pre-existing needs are excluded

According to LegalShield, a single hour with an attorney can cost anywhere between $150 and $400, which is why the company offers a more affordable option through its all-inclusive plan. Monthly membership fees, which start at $24.95 for individuals and $49.00 for small businesses, cover many of the basic services you might need from an attorney at just a fraction of the cost.

LegalShield’s individual plan includes unlimited consultations and legal document reviews with a licensed attorney. You’ll also benefit from estate planning services; mortgage document preparation; and representation in certain scenarios related to traffic violations, family law, tax audits, and more. If you need a lawyer for other reasons, you’ll get a 25% discount on standard hourly rates. Your spouse and dependent children are also covered at no additional cost.

Small business owners can also get coverage from LegalShield with three membership tiers ranging from $49.00 to$169.00 per month. All plans include unlimited consultations and a 25% discount on hourly rates but vary depending on the number of documents you’d like reviewed and the amount of correspondence you need your attorney to send on your behalf.

Although LegalShield uses a monthly subscription model, there’s no long-term commitment. Cancel anytime and get a prorated refund for any days not used. However, you should know that certain benefits don’t apply to pre-existing situations; for example, if you sign up for LegalShield the day after you receive a ticket, you won’t be able to use the plan’s traffic violation benefits.