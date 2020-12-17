The 6 Best Online Stock Trading Classes of 2020

Best Overall: Investors Underground

Investors Underground

Investors Underground has the most complete offering by far, with a clear educational path at a fairly reasonable price, making it our choice as the best overall stock trading course.

Pros Highly regarded learning platform

Well established with a solid reputation

Large and active chat room

Access to mentors, including the founder

Substantial discounts for quarterly and annual subscription plans Cons Pricing is on the high end of the spectrum

Trading courses sold separately from the primary subscription for $1,000

By industry standards, Investors Underground might be considered the elder among its peers. IU was initially established in 2004 under the name Investors Live by world-class trader and educator Nathan Michaud. It was rebranded as Investors Underground in 2008. Since then, IU has evolved to become the most complete provider of stock trading educational courses and resources, all while keeping its prices competitive. That's why we chose IU as the best overall stock trading course provider.

Investors Underground started as a chat room where traders could exchange notes and ideas throughout the day. Since then, IU's trading community has grown to become one of the largest and most active, which is a testament to the quality of its offering. Along the way, IU has expanded its menu to include one of the best lineups of stock trading training packages available.

IU's Textbook Trading course was one of the first of its kind to be offered to beginning traders familiar with the basics of trading. It's an eight-hour course covering everything a novice needs to know to get started with stock trading. Although it starts out with the basics, it quickly elevates the learning to more advanced topics, including the application of trading tools and actionable trading setups, which are applicable all the way up the learning curve.

From there, students move right into the Tandem Trader, a 12-hour advanced day trading course. What's unique about this course is, in addition to the standard educational content used in advanced classes, Tandem Trader includes screenshots of live trades made by Michaud along with his tick-by-tick commentary, providing students with the feel of trading right alongside a top trader. It's one thing to learn trading theory; it's entirely different to see trading setups played out in real time.

It's recommended that you take advantage of IU's free three-hour course before shelling out $1,297 for Textbook Trading. That price also includes the Tandem Trader course and monthly webinars along with access to a live trading floor, daily video recap, nightly watch list, the morning call, and more than 1,000 video lessons. IU also has a massive Trading Encyclopedia with pages and pages of content on trading basics free of charge.

That price also includes the monthly membership fee, which for Elite Membership is $297 a month. Beginners could opt for the lower cost Standard Membership for $197 and upgrade later as their knowledge and confidence develop. Standard Membership offers most of what the Elite plan offers but with limited access to the video library.

Even at the Elite Membership price of $297 per month, you could save big time through a quarterly subscription of $697 a quarter or an annual subscription for $1,897 per year. The yearly subscription is the best value for up-and-coming traders who want to learn and practice at their own pace.