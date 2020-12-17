The 6 Best Online Stock Trading Classes of 2020

Thanks to the internet, stock trading is no longer just the domain of investment professionals. Now, anyone with a computer or mobile device has the opportunity to make money trading stocks. An increasing number of people are turning to stock trading as a way to supplement their income, while those who are the most committed to acquiring the requisite knowledge can do quite well financially.
While it isn't exactly rocket science, the learning curve for becoming a successful stock trader can be very steep, especially for those just getting started. It's possible to learn stock trading theory by reading a book, but to gain the practical knowledge, skills, and confidence to trade with your own money requires more extensive training with real-time support. That's what a quality, online stock trading course can offer.
This roundup aims to help those interested in becoming adept at stock trading understand what a quality stock trading course can offer and identify those that best fit their needs in six different categories.
Best Overall: Investors Underground
Investors Underground has the most complete offering by far, with a clear educational path at a fairly reasonable price, making it our choice as the best overall stock trading course.
Highly regarded learning platform
Well established with a solid reputation
Large and active chat room
Access to mentors, including the founder
Substantial discounts for quarterly and annual subscription plans
Pricing is on the high end of the spectrum
Trading courses sold separately from the primary subscription for $1,000
By industry standards, Investors Underground might be considered the elder among its peers. IU was initially established in 2004 under the name Investors Live by world-class trader and educator Nathan Michaud. It was rebranded as Investors Underground in 2008. Since then, IU has evolved to become the most complete provider of stock trading educational courses and resources, all while keeping its prices competitive. That's why we chose IU as the best overall stock trading course provider.
Investors Underground started as a chat room where traders could exchange notes and ideas throughout the day. Since then, IU's trading community has grown to become one of the largest and most active, which is a testament to the quality of its offering. Along the way, IU has expanded its menu to include one of the best lineups of stock trading training packages available.
IU's Textbook Trading course was one of the first of its kind to be offered to beginning traders familiar with the basics of trading. It's an eight-hour course covering everything a novice needs to know to get started with stock trading. Although it starts out with the basics, it quickly elevates the learning to more advanced topics, including the application of trading tools and actionable trading setups, which are applicable all the way up the learning curve.
From there, students move right into the Tandem Trader, a 12-hour advanced day trading course. What's unique about this course is, in addition to the standard educational content used in advanced classes, Tandem Trader includes screenshots of live trades made by Michaud along with his tick-by-tick commentary, providing students with the feel of trading right alongside a top trader. It's one thing to learn trading theory; it's entirely different to see trading setups played out in real time.
It's recommended that you take advantage of IU's free three-hour course before shelling out $1,297 for Textbook Trading. That price also includes the Tandem Trader course and monthly webinars along with access to a live trading floor, daily video recap, nightly watch list, the morning call, and more than 1,000 video lessons. IU also has a massive Trading Encyclopedia with pages and pages of content on trading basics free of charge.
That price also includes the monthly membership fee, which for Elite Membership is $297 a month. Beginners could opt for the lower cost Standard Membership for $197 and upgrade later as their knowledge and confidence develop. Standard Membership offers most of what the Elite plan offers but with limited access to the video library.
Even at the Elite Membership price of $297 per month, you could save big time through a quarterly subscription of $697 a quarter or an annual subscription for $1,897 per year. The yearly subscription is the best value for up-and-coming traders who want to learn and practice at their own pace.
Best for Newbies: Udemy
Udemy offers a range of beginning stock trading courses at remarkably low prices, making it our choice as the best online stock trading course for newbies.
Low prices
Comprehensive courses
Extensive course selection
No opportunity for practical application
No chat rooms
No coaching
Udemy is a leading global provider of online courses covering a wide range of investing topics. For those who want to wade into the shallow end of stock trading waters, Udemy offers at least comprehensive beginning stock trading courses. Their low prices make Udemy an attractive choice for newbies who want to see if stock trading is for them.
For those brand new to stock investing, Udemy offers Stock Market from Scratch for Complete Beginners. Priced regularly at $94.99, the course has been discounted to $9.99 and includes six sections with 59 lectures for a total of seven hours of instruction.
With that foundation of knowledge, you can move up to The Complete Foundation Stock Trading Course, discounted to $17.99 from $174.99. The course takes you further up the learning curve to better understand how the stock market works, how orders are placed, risk management, and an introduction to chart analysis.
Then, for a deeper dive into stock trading, you could take the Complete Day Trading Course, which focuses on the skill of technical analysis. Students learn how to trade over 16 chart patterns and understand performance indicators. For $14.99 (regularly $149), you receive 7.5 hours of on-demand video, nine downloadable resources, and full lifetime access.
All courses are taught using pre-recorded video lessons that include expert instruction with demonstrations of trading techniques. The downside of Udemy's courses is there are no opportunities for practical application.
Best Comprehensive Offering: Warrior Trading
Whether you are a newbie who doesn't know where to start or an active day trader trying to get to the next level, Warrior Trading's offerings can take you there, making it our choice as the best comprehensive course offering.
Soup-to-nuts training at every stage of trading experience
Extensive educational resources
Access to real-time trading simulator
Large and active chat room
Group mentoring
Free training courses
On the expensive end of the price spectrum
Regardless of your stock trading experience level, Warrior Trading offers an investment research and educational platform to suit your needs, which is why it makes our list as the best comprehensive offering.
With an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and an active following of more than 500,000 subscribers, Warrior Trading has earned a solid reputation in the stock trading field. At the core of its comprehensive offering is its extensive educational resources, including structured online courses, webinars, stock market simulators, group mentoring, and chat room access to a large community of traders.
For $997, beginning investors can start with the Warrior Starter program with a systematic and self-paced approach to learning how to trade. The course includes 15 chapters of foundational content, one-month access to the live trading chat rooms, and a real-time trading simulator to sharpen your skills in a practice setting. Continued monthly access to the chat rooms and simulator requires a membership starting at $197 a month. This package is ideal for budget-minded novices who want to get a quick leg up on understanding the markets, how trading accounts work, fundamental and technical analysis, and the psychology of trading.
The Warrior Pro package is a more extensive course offering that caters to stock traders at any level. It includes the core learning resources from the Starter package and adds a range of more advanced training courses, including various day trading courses, a swing trading course, options trading course, and cryptocurrency trading course. In addition to access to the simulator and chat room, the Warrior Pro package also offers group mentoring six times a week.
The 90-day course is offered at $1,497 per month for three months, with ongoing membership costing $197 a month after that.
Warrior Trading also offers free training sessions that can give you a taste of educational capacity. Recent free online training sessions included strategies for reducing risk, finding the right stocks to trade, and building a trading strategy for any market. The website also provides access to a dozen free guides on various trading techniques.
Best Free Option: TD Ameritrade
Offering a massive range of topics from investing basics to trading strategy guides, the Investing and Trading Library from TD Ameritrade is useful for beginners and seasoned stock traders alike—and it's free, making it our choice as the best free option for stock trading courses.
Offered by a renowned stock brokerage firm
Vast library of content
Offered in a variety of interactive platforms
No coaching or interaction with other traders
TD Ameritrade has been a dominant player in the self-directed trading space for decades, and it has always made investor education a cornerstone of its offering. Whether you are a newbie to stock trading or an advanced trader, TD Ameritrade's vast library of videos, education guides, tutorials, and webinars can help you get to the next level—free of charge. That's why TD Ameritrade is our choice as the best free option for stock trading courses.
While you do need to open a TD Ameritrade account to access its education center, you are not required to make a minimum investment. What's nice about that is, when you feel you've consumed enough knowledge, your trading account is set up and ready to go. Because TD Ameritrade doesn't charge commissions on trades, you can start out as small as you want.
When you log in to your account, you have access to the entire education center. In addition to the guides, videos, and tutorials, the library includes fun animations, vocabulary dictionaries, and quizzes. Many of the courses are paired with webcasts and other educational events, including live classroom instruction at a local TD Ameritrade office. Most of the educational content is also available on a mobile app.
Course selection ranges from the basics, such as Simple Steps for a Retirement Portfolio, to advanced topics, such as Options for Volatility.
While you do have access to an Education Coach, that person only engages with you to provide direction on which courses you should pursue. There's no coaching on stock trading techniques or live chat room.
Best Value: Bear Bull Traders
The Bear Bull Traders learning platform is as extensive as you'll find and offered at very reasonable prices, making it our choice as the best value for a stock trading course.
Extensive library of videos and high-level trading tutorials
Access to professional trading simulator
Helpful trader community with support from chat room monitors
Designated chat rooms for various forms of trading
Affordable two-tiered pricing structure
Webinars are only available to annual subscribers
No trial membership available
There are less expensive stock trading courses available, but if you want to ensure you have access to all the learning resources you'll need to succeed, you'll pay just a little bit more. That's why Bear Bull Traders makes our list as the best value for stock trading courses.
The youngest course provider on our list, Bear Bull Traders was founded in 2016 by well-known author and day trader Andrew Aziz. Still, the Bear Bull Traders online community has become one of the more popular for active day traders. Besides its vast library of educational resources that includes an extensive video library, webinars, and downloadable resources, Bear Bull Traders provides members ongoing support through its crew of chat room monitors and member meetups. Members are provided with three-month access to a professional simulator to enable them to hone their skills with paper trading before going live with their own money at stake.
The best learning experiences a stock trading course can offer are through chat rooms and active discussion forums. Bear Bull Traders has designated chat rooms for day trading, swing trading, options, forex, and trading psychology. They even have chat rooms with discussions in Spanish.
More importantly, members have access to an experienced mentor, including founder Andrew Aziz.
Bear Bull Traders offers a two-tiered pricing structure. You can sign up for a monthly plan for $99 a month, cancellable at any time. Or you can purchase a lifetime subscription for a one-time payment of $1,999, or 12 monthly payments of $199. Bear Bull Traders typically offers coupon discounts, the most recent cutting 20% off the monthly and lifetime prices.
Best for Live Training: Bulls on Wall Street
Bulls on Wall Street's live training boot camp is not only unique in the industry, but it also translates to personalized support for members, making it the best stock trading course for live training.
Established company with a solid reputation
Live instruction during 60-day boot camp
Personalized training
Access to trading simulator with mentor feedback
Reasonably priced subscription options
No trial membership is available
Established in 2008, Bulls on Wall Street is one of the more established stock trading course providers. Its founder, Kunal Desai, has been an active day trader since 1999. Desai intended to make its trading course a more personalized experience for members, which is why the Live 60-Day Boot Camp has become the cornerstone of his offering. That’s why Bulls on Wall Street makes our list as the best stock trading course for live training.
The live boot camp classes are held online for four nights a week during the first four weeks of the camp, and they are taught by Desai himself. The objective of the course is to provide practical experience through remote group exercises and individual assignments. During the classes, Desai demonstrates trade techniques and strategies by executing actual trades in real time, providing detailed explanations along the way.
For the following 40 days, students gather online to discuss actual market activity and how newly learned trading concepts apply. During the whole time, students have access to a trading simulator to put their training into action. Mentors then review students' simulated trades and provide feedback and advice. Students are quizzed along the way to check their progress.
Bulls on Wall Street also offers an introductory trading course for $347, but entrance into the boot camp requires a monthly fee of $139.30. That covers the cost of more than 20 hours of live training, access to the Bulls Vision chat room featuring Kanal Desai's live cam feed, access to New Bulls Day Trading Room, a Sunday Market Huddle, live market recaps, and advanced platform tutorials.
Another option is the Bulls Vision Annual plan for $599, which is a significant saving and adds several bonuses, including a trading toolkit coursebook, live event access, and a personalized strategic account executive.
Bottom Line
Any of the six stock trading classes reviewed here are worthy of consideration by traders of all levels of experience—from neophytes to advanced. The reasons for choosing one over another are based on individual circumstances, budget, learning preferences, and the level of commitment one wants to make to the endeavor of learning to trade stocks online.
If you're not entirely sure online stock trading is for you but would like to learn more, a low-cost option from Udemy or the no-cost option available at TD Ameritrade is your best choice.
If you've decided you want to commit to learning to trade stocks and want the best bang for your buck, Bear Bull Traders is your best bet.
If you're willing to pay a little bit more to ensure you have access to the most comprehensive offering of courses and resources through each stage of learning—beginning to advanced—then Warrior Trading has what you need.
If you want the very best overall offering and are willing to pay a bit more for the privilege, the Investor Underground checks all the boxes and then some.
Best Stock Trading Classes
|Category
|Company
|Cost
|Best Overall
|Investor Underground
|$1,000 plus $197 to $297 per month
|Best for Newbies
|Udemy
|$10 to $18 for video lessons
|Best Comprehensive Offering
|Warrior Trading
|$997 to $1,497 for three-month course
|Best Free Option
|TD Ameritrade
|No charge but must open an online brokerage account
|Best Value
|Bear Bull Traders
|$99 per month or $1,999 for lifetime plan
|Best for Live Training
|Bulls on Wall Street
|$139 per month or $599 annually
Frequently Asked Questions
What Are Online Stock Trading Classes?
With the proliferation of self-directed trading platforms, such as TD Ameritrade, Schwab, Fidelity, Robinhood, and many others, online stock trading courses have grown proportionately. The providers of stock trading courses typically offer a full range of educational and research capabilities to help beginning traders to develop their skills and knowledge while enabling more advanced traders to up their game.
Many of the top stock trading courses offer structured courses with either video or online instruction. A significant learning component for these courses is the chat rooms, which provide all students and members with access to a large community of traders to exchange ideas. These chat rooms are also moderated or attended by expert traders who offer their input. The best courses also provide opportunities for practical application through trading simulators that mimic a real trading environment using fake money.
Who Should Take Stock Trading Classes?
Anyone interested in making money in the stock market could benefit from a stock trading class. While it's possible to learn the ins and outs of stock trading on your own—through books, videos, and podcasts available online—a good stock trading course provides a more structured learning path with the opportunity to interact with expert traders and practice your skills and knowledge without risking your own money. These courses can also help develop discipline and the proper trading mindset, which are critical to successful trading.
What Does a Stock Trading Class Cost?
Learning how to trade stocks doesn't have to cost a fortune. In fact, you have access to plenty of free training and resources through some of the top online brokerage companies, such as TD Ameritrade, Fidelity, and Schwab. From there, the cost depends on what you expect to get out of the class. If you just want theory and a thorough explanation of the methodology and strategies, you can pay as little as $15 or $20 for a comprehensive video course.
If you want a deeper immersion into the art and science of trading, you might pay between $100 and $200 a month for a subscription to course materials, webinars, and chat room access. For more hands-on training or mentoring, you could easily pay as much as $300 to $500 a month. At those prices, you have to consider what return on investment a course could produce through increased monthly earnings.
How Long Does It Take to Learn to Trade Stocks?
That depends on the individual. If you can commit 100% to a good stock trading course, you should be able to get up and running within a few weeks with a good stock trading course. If you're learning in your spare time, you should expect to commit at least 40 hours to structured learning, which you might have to spread over a couple of months. The keys are to learn at a pace that's comfortable and to use a stock trading course that provides constant feedback on your learning progress. That usually happens when using a professional trading simulator.
How We Chose the Best Online Stock Trading Courses
The good news is there is a wide selection of stock trading courses, which number in the dozens. The bad news is the quality of these courses can vary from bad to worse, even though they might show well through their websites. However, there are many good ones, which we fleshed out and reviewed thoroughly.
We reviewed 15 of the most trusted platforms and compared them against a specific set of criteria to choose the best stock trading courses. In addition to the types of classes they offer, we considered such factors as cost, access to instructors or mentors, access to a trading community, the extent of learning resources, availability of free courses or materials, and any unique features that added value to the services.