Best Options Trading Courses of 2021

Options Trading Course Pricing Simpler Trading Best Overall Membership starting at $79 Udemy Best for Complete Novices $11.99 for 3-course bundle Bullish Bears Best Low-Cost Option $49 monthly membership Option Alpha Best Free Educational Platform Free 12-course training Warrior Trading Best Comprehensive Offering $197 monthly membership Black Box Stocks Best Value $99 monthly membership

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Does Options Trading Work?

Options are contracts that represent 100 shares of an underlying stock. The contract allows you to buy or sell an underlying stock at a specific price (strike price) before the contract expires, but you are not obligated to do so. Instead, you can buy or sell the option contract before its expiration. A call option gives you the right to buy the underlying stock, and a put option allows you to sell an underlying stock. In each case, the value of your option increases when the underlying stock exceeds the strike price (call option) or it drops below the strike price (put option).

The advantage of trading options instead of the underlying stock is the option price is just a fraction of the underlying stock's price, so the profit potential is much greater. That's why options can be very volatile instruments. Options traders try to capitalize on that volatility to capture short-term profits on the price movements. They utilize sophisticated trading tools to identify and develop an options strategy that anticipates those price movements.

What Do You Learn in an Options Trading Course?

The ultimate objective of a quality options trading course is to have its students achieve self-sufficiency in developing and executing successful options trades. Assuming you are a novice to options trading, that would mean learning the fundamentals of options trading before advancing into more complex trading strategies. You would also learn how to effectively manage your financial resources and profits and losses to stay in the game. Risk management is a significant component of a good options trading course.

Learning takes place through educational content, often in the form of a video course, and by watching the pros work as they develop, execute, and analyze trades, providing step-by-step commentary along the way. Most good courses offer trading simulators so you can practice what you learn.

How Much Money Do Options Trading Courses Cost?

You can learn about options trading for free through online resources, including YouTube, where you can find hundreds of videos. However, a significant part of learning to trade options comes from watching professional traders do their thing every day and benefiting from their commentary and analysis. You also need to be able to apply your knowledge either in a simulated or live environment with the benefit of coaches to guide you through trial and error. That's what you should expect from an options trading course for which you could pay as little as $49 a month for membership up to $299 a month. With some courses, you might pay for instruction separately, anywhere from $400 per course on up to $1,500.

Who Are Options Trading Courses Best For?

Most options trading courses are designed for traders of all experience levels. Some may be more suited for beginners, while others cater more to intermediate and advanced traders. It's essential to look at courses that match your experience level and budget. You can always start your learning through a free or low-cost course to get more benefit out of a more comprehensive paid course.

How Much Money Do You Need to Start Options Trading?

Depending on which broker you use for trading, you could start with as little as $200. You could probably buy a call or put option for that amount, but it wouldn't be enough to execute specific trading strategies. Some of the more basic trading strategies require at least $5,000. To effectively manage your resources and risk, you should start trading options with $5,000 to $10,000.

How We Chose the Best Options Trading Courses

With an initial search of options trading schools, we found dozens of courses spread over 14 pages of search results. We took a closer look at 15 courses that met our criteria, including track record, instructor experience, learning format, comprehensive resources, mentor or community support, value-add features, and price. We then narrowed the list to the best options trading courses in six categories.