The 8 Best Payroll Software of 2020

Best Overall: Gusto

Gusto

Gusto offers four thoughtful tiers for small to midsize companies that need payroll with a few helpings of human resource (HR) features, making it the best overall choice. Each plan includes full-service automated payroll that’s suitable for almost any business, depending on needs.

Pros Affordable, but good value

Unlimited payroll runs

Paid time off (PTO) tracking available

Full-service payroll (available in all states)

Basic reports included at all tiers Cons Optional health benefits only available for Core plan and up

Integrations only available for Core plan and up

Dedicated support only for Concierge subscribers

Gusto is similar to other payroll software solutions in that it offers direct deposit or checks to pay your employees. It also tracks and files federal, state, and local taxes automatically. What sets Gusto apart from the other options is that it offers a better plan for each tier that you go up. Rather than removing direct deposit for the low-priced plan, Gusto increases the convenience of direct deposit the more expensive your plan (e.g., direct deposit takes up to four days to clear for the lowest plan, but the high-tier plans get next-day direct deposit).

The Basic plan from Gusto costs $19 per month, and $6 per employee per month, making it one of the most affordable choices for a full-service payroll plan. The Core plan goes up to $39 per month, but the cost per employee stays the same, and you’ll be able to offer two-day direct deposit and health insurance options. You’ll also be able to get helpful software integrations. The Concierge plan is $149 per month and $12 per person offering next day direct deposit, time tracking, and dedicated support.

While the Basic plan is enough for any small business, your employees all need to be in one state—any state—but Gusto will only submit payroll taxes for a single state. If you have remote employees across the U.S., you’ll have to upgrade at least to the Core plan.