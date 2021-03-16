Best Penny Stock Trading Courses in 2021

Penny Stock Trading Course Why We Picked It Key Feature Tim Sykes Trading Program Best Overall Long, successful track record Warrior Trading Best Comprehensive Course Offering Extensive offering for any experience level Investors Underground Best Chat Rooms $997 to $1497 for 3-month course Udemy Best for Newbies Low-cost beginning courses Bullish Bears Best Value Lowest cost for complete offering MadazMoney Best for Advanced Traders Close, one-on-one mentoring

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Does Penny Stock Trading Work?

Penny stocks are stocks of small, fledgling companies selling for less than five dollars that trade outside the major market exchanges. They trade on the over-the-counter (OTC) exchange and are listed on the "pink sheets," a list of penny stocks compiled daily with their bid and ask spreads. The bid price represents the maximum price a buyer is prepared to pay for the stock, and the ask price is the minimum price a seller will take. Because most penny stocks tend to trade on low volume, their bid and ask spread can be larger, making them less liquid, which increases their risk.

You can buy and sell penny stocks through an online broker who will execute your trades. You can simply buy and hold them, hoping their price increases over time. Or you can trade them, taking advantage of their daily or intraday price movements. When stocks are selling for less than a dollar, it doesn't require a lot of capital to buy a position of 1,000 shares. But, if you want to trade the stock for a quick profit, as most traders want to do, you need to know how to identify the right stocks and the best time to enter and exit the trade.

What Do You Learn in a Penny Stock Trading Course?

A good penny stock trading course will educate you on the nature of the market, how to set up a trade, how to follow technical analysis to enter and exit a trade, the psychology of trading, and advanced trading techniques, with the ultimate goal of turning you into a self-sufficient trader.

If you choose a course that offers interactive learning through participation in trading or chat rooms or trading simulators, you can apply your knowledge in simulated or actual trading scenarios. One of the significant benefits of a good trading course is having access to mentors who can coach you along the way.

How Much Do Penny Stock Trading Courses Cost?

You don't have to spend a lot of money to learn how to trade penny stocks. There are highly reputable trading course providers that offer excellent content at a low cost, such as Udemy's two starting courses for less than $100. Bullish Bears is an example of a comprehensive trading course for a low-entry membership of just $49 monthly.

For a much deeper immersion into the ins and outs of penny stock trading, you could spend anywhere from $100 to $250 monthly in addition to the cost of a training course ($1,000 to $2,500). At those prices, it's essential to carefully consider how the higher cost can translate into higher returns.

Who Are Penny Stock Courses Best For?

As evidenced by the penny stock courses reviewed in this roundup, they can appeal to traders of all experience levels. The key is to match your experience level, goals, and time and money availability to the right course. If you have limited time and money, you should start with a free or low-cost course and then upgrade to a more comprehensive course to advance your knowledge.

How We Chose the Best Penny Stock Trading Courses

Searching for a penny stock trading course can be tricky. Their websites often boast big claims of million-dollar profits, and not all can be verified. Plus, of the many stock trading courses found online, not all have a penny stock trading component. We found a dozen providers that offer penny stock trading courses with various formats and varying degrees of quality and costs. We looked at their track records, the instructors' expertise, access to a trading community and mentors, the extent of learning tools and resources, and any unique characteristics that added value to the courses. With that, we narrowed the field to the best penny stock trading courses in six categories.