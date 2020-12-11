The 7 Best PEO Services of 2020

What Are PEO Services?

A Professional Employer Organization (PEO) uses a co-employment approach, maintaining the books and handling specific services while under your management.

Many businesses choose to outsource these critical services in order to guarantee that they are done correctly by experienced professionals. With a PEO, businesses are able to save on the cost of extra employees, while providing teams with more expert training and freeing up more time in your day to grow and expand your company.

A PEO typically provides any of these basic services:

Payroll processing

Human resources administration

Employee benefits

Risk and compliance

Workers' compensation

Employee training

Talent development

However, not all PEOs offer or specialize in the services your business may require, so it’s critical to adequately vet each company’s options.

What’s the Difference Between a PEO and an HRO?

A PEO and HRO are commonly used together, but they are, in fact, completely different entities. Human Resource Outsources (HRO) are similar to PEOs, but they are limited to only HR services.

In contrast, a PEO handles that and far more, offering a comprehensive and flexible set up for your company that aims to resolve all of your administrative, regulatory, and HR needs. This also means that a PEO is given significantly more autonomy over the business, having the authority to handle payments, training, hiring, and benefits, while an HRO’s power extends only as far as the HR-related aspects of the job.

What Are the Disadvantages of a PEO

While helpful to many, a PEO isn’t for everyone.

Many companies require a minimum of five employees before you can even get started, instantly ruling out newer startups that may not have had the opportunity to expand its workforce.

A PEO can also mean less interaction between you and your staff, with an outside party suddenly becoming more entangled with your company affairs and, by extension, your employees.

With so much access to your team and proprietary affairs, it’s important to find a PEO that is highly rated by industry experts, such as the Better Business Bureau (BBB), Employer Services Assurance Corporation (ESAC), and IRS.

What Does a PEO Cost?

Few PEOs are upfront about their pricing, instead requiring that you call a customer service representative for a quote. However, most PEOs stick to a basic pricing model that uses a set fee that is charged on a per-employee basis. Some PEOs may offer instead to use a percentage-based payment system that is directly correlated to your growth.

The cost of a PEO depends on how many employees you have, their total hours, how much they make, and future plans for company growth. Be sure to ask upfront about any special policy customizations or discount offers that can help lower the total cost. Also, consider whether a contract is required and whether there are any add-on fees. You will also want to consider how long you will have to commit to a PEO’s services, because if you’re a smaller company struggling to maintain steady business, a long contract may be more than you can commit to at this time.

How We Chose the Best PEO Services

There is a multitude PEOs operating today, but very few are worth their weight. To begin, we look to the industry leaders for their expert ratings and results. The National Association of Professional Employer Organizations has been an invaluable resource in researching and uncovering the best secrets regarding today’s top PEO services.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB), Employer Services Assurance Corporation (ESAC), and the Internal Revenue Services (IRS) recognize PEOs of superior caliber with official ratings and accreditations that serve as a sign of reliability and customer satisfaction.

Additionally, we analyze hundreds of real customer reviews, learning about actual customer experience, service offerings, and provider performance.

Through our research, we ensure that each provider demonstrates best practices, meeting specific financial, state, and regulatory guidelines to best guide you and your business down the path of success.