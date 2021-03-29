The Best Photography Insurance for 2021

Progressive

While some companies that made our ranking are newer on the photography insurance scene, Progressive has been in business since 1937. Progressive also lets you work directly with an agent to customize your photography business insurance to your needs, although you can also get a quote online. As a full service insurance company with a long history of meeting their obligations, Progressive also boasts an A+ rating for its financial strength from AM Best.

Pros Long history as a reputable insurance agency in the United States

You can get a quote with a Progressive agent or online

Multiple coverage options available Cons Less flexibility in their policies (one-day or shoot-based coverage not offered)

Need to provide considerable personal and business information in order to get a free quote

Many poor reviews with the Better Business Bureau (BBB)

Progressive may be mostly known for its auto insurance and homeowners insurance products, yet this top-rated insurance company also offers an array of business and commercial coverage options. Further, Progressive has its own Progressive Advantage Business Program, which helps businesses get the exact coverage they need to protect their equipment and themselves. Ultimately, we chose Progressive as our best overall due to their long company history, excellent ratings, and flexible coverage options.

In terms of their photography insurance coverage, they let you tailor a policy that includes general liability coverage as well as commercial auto insurance that protects you when you drive for business purposes. If you're a photography studio with employees, you can also invest in workers' compensation coverage, as well as a Business Owner's Policy (BOP) that lets you combine general liability coverage with commercial property damage for ultimate protection. You also have the option to tailor your policy and coverage limits to the size of your business or the type of events you oversee the most.

Also be aware that Progressive offers similar coverage types and options for videographers, and that you can tailor your coverage to protect your photography and videography equipment and events.

According to Progressive, the average customer to get coverage through their Progressive Advantage Business Program in 2020 paid $46 per month for professional liability and $86 per month for workers’ compensation coverage. The average cost for general liability worked out to $53 per month, and professional liability coverage worked out to an average of $46 per month.