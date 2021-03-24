The Best Professional Liability Insurance for 2021

AIG

With a variety of policy options for every industry, specialty coverages, and its signature ReputationGuard program, AIG is the best overall professional liability insurance provider.

Pros Offers professional liability policies for individuals in many different industries

ReputationGuard coverage protects your brand identity after a lawsuit

Sells all the standard business insurance products, plus unique policies Cons Must get a quote by contacting an agent

Doesn’t offer general liability insurance policies

Based on our research, AIG is the best overall professional liability insurance provider. The company serves nearly every industry, including aerospace, healthcare, hospitality, construction, transportation, education, and many more. You can choose from a long list of coverages, including specialty options you won’t find elsewhere. No matter what happens, an AIG professional liability policy has you covered.

Through AIG, you can purchase a policy that is designed specifically for the errors that are most common in your specific industry, with unique coverages for robotics professionals, business leaders, and publishers, just to name a few.

Another benefit is its ReputationGuard coverage, which pays for services like crisis communications, media training, rapid response, and social media management if your business gets involved in a major lawsuit. You can also choose to purchase income loss protection as part of the ReputationGuard program.

Although AIG offers a wide variety of business insurance products, it doesn’t offer the most basic one—general liability insurance. Some of the policies available include accident and health insurance, cyber liability insurance, environmental insurance, mergers and acquisitions insurance, and surety bonds.

To get a quote for AIG professional liability insurance, you will need to get in touch with an agent. AIG handles claims via phone and email, and you can refer to the claim reporting guide to find the right contact for your industry and policy type.