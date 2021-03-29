The Best Project Management Software for 2021

Asana

We picked Asana as the best overall project management software due to its flexibility, multiple view options, excellent free offering, and usefulness in tracking both simple and extremely complex projects.

Pros View projects as a list, kanban, timeline, or calendar views in a single click

Track unlimited projects with features to assign people and due dates to specific tasks and sub-tasks

Embedded project and team communication and collaboration resources

Options to upload and attach additional files

The robust free version may meet your needs without paying Cons A steep learning curve for some new users

No time tracking without additional integration

A paid plan is required to access all features

Overall, Asana is the best project management tool because of its usefulness and flexibility in tracking many complicated projects on your own or with a team. The free version includes unlimited tasks, projects, and messages collaborating with up to 15 team members. Without paying a dollar, you can manage projects with different views, including a list view, timeline view, and the popular kanban board view. You can access Asana on the web or through Android or iOS mobile apps.

Paid plans start at $10.99 per user per month when paid annually and include more advanced dashboards, additional users, forms, custom fields, milestone tracking, and more sophisticated features. The most advanced Premium version starts at $24.99 per user per month.

Asana is loaded with many useful features that could make it a one-stop project management tool for any team or business. It helps solo users manage their own work, to-do list, or home projects. Asana also integrates with over 100 additional tools for more features and options. The combination of a free option and its long list of features make Asana stand out as a top choice.