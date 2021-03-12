Best Property Management Companies of 2021

Company Wins For Key Strengths Greystar Best Overall Proprietary "Beyond Expectations" customer service; extensive 24/7 reporting for owners; broad reach BH Companies Best for Residential Properties Smart home technology and green conservation programs Colliers International Best for Commercial Properties 18,000 professionals trained to add value to properties Lincoln Property Management Best for Customer Service Created their own awards program with 15 categories; propertyBI business intelligence tool Apartment Management Consultants Best Onboarding System Extensive process documentation and ongoing training; highly trained staff with low turnover rate Buildium Best Value Property management software that can save you a lot of money with online automation Winn Companies Best for Environmental Programs Funds many of their building upgrades with the savings they realize from energy conservation retrofits Vacasa Best for Vacation Rental Management An expert in the niche of managing the tenants, homes, and NOI for vacation rental properties

Frequently Asked Questions

How Do I Choose a Good Property Management Company?

In order to choose a good property management company, you’ll want to look for a company with a good reputation in the market. They should have clearly explained management fees and contract details. Only seek management companies that have the proper licenses and insurance to manage in your state with specialization experience in your location. The company you choose should have clear protocol of where to go if you have any issues.

How Much Should a Property Management Company Charge?

Anywhere between 8% to 12% of the monthly rental fees collected is the industry standard for property management fees. The services you require from the company will also influence the fee, such as evictions and tenant turnover. Are you asking the property management company to handle the legal arrangements, evict the tenant, clean and prep the unit, advertise the vacancy, and screen the new tenants? That will influence (and increase) the fee structure.

Is a Property Management Company Worth It?

For most landlords, it is not only worth it, but it’s almost necessary to have a property manager. The many laws and maintenance responsibilities of owning and leasing a property are often too complex or time consuming for an investor to handle on his own. The expertise and professionalism needed when dealing with tenants, as well as the trade skills to keep the rental in good operating function, are well worth the 8% to 12% of collected rent payments.

How We Chose the Best Property Management Companies

We reviewed 18 property management companies to bring you the best that can serve you nationwide. There are some very good companies that offer property management services to a very small region, such as a city or metro area. In order to make our list, we chose companies that cover most of the United States to serve the broadest range of readers.

The key factors in which our category winners needed to excel were company reputation, range of services offered, and how well they make it possible for the property owner to monitor performance through reports and online dashboards. While savvy property management companies do not price their work until they have a full understanding of the services the owner wants them to perform, we did outline for you what the company will charge for, and where possible, we offered a range.