Recruiting software helps companies find and vet the best candidates for the job. Platforms may include applicant tracking software (ATS), interviewing tools, and candidate relationship management. Automation and customization features ensure a consistent approach to hiring for improved brand awareness and applicant experiences.
We evaluated more than three dozen human capital management programs to uncover the best recruiting software for specific use cases. To narrow our selection, we considered overall plan pricing, job posting platforms, and software integrations. Also, we looked at ease of use, customer support options, and user ratings.
The Best Recruiting Software for 2021
- Best Overall: Breezy HR
- Best for Small Organizations: JazzHR
- Best for Big Enterprises: Greenhouse
- Best Value: Recooty
- Best for Customer Support: Zoho Recruit
- Best for Staffing Agencies: Recruiterflow
Best Overall : Breezy HR
Breezy HR is an end-to-end recruiting solution that’s easy to navigate, supports companies of all sizes, and helps you optimize your hiring process, making it our top choice.
Job distribution to over 50 job boards
Free version
Resume parsing
Video interview function can be glitchy
No SMS messaging
Applicants can apply multiple times using different email addresses
Founded in 2008, Breezy HR features an intuitive platform that makes sourcing, managing, and hiring people simple. Its flexibility and scalability make it the clear winner for the best overall recruiting software.
Although many solutions only work for small companies or enterprises, Breezy HR offers packages suitable for companies with infrequent hiring needs to those requiring enterprise-grade features. With Breezy HR, you can:
- Use a Chrome extension to allow any team member to send over a newly discovered applicant
- Develop a personalized employee portal to incentivize referrals
- Create a visual hiring pipeline with drag-and-drop tools
- Turn candidate data into comprehensive profiles where you can click to take action
- Automate actions, such as scheduling meetings, based on hiring stages
- Pre-screen applicants with questionnaires to qualify or disqualify them
- Rate candidates during interviews with custom scorecards
- Stay on top of the hiring process by creating and assigning tasks
- Get fast and accurate background checks
Breezy HR works with you to integrate into your existing systems. It also comes with standard integrations with Namely, Indeed, GoodHire, and HelloSign.
Package prices are based on monthly payments, but you’ll get two months free with an annual payment. All plans, including the free version, allow unlimited users and unlimited candidates. The Breezy HR plans consist of:
- Free: Distribute your job request to more than 50 job boards, a branded career site, and parse resumes by automatically extracting important data
- Startup: $171 per month for unlimited job positions, candidate questionnaires, email and calendar integrations, iOS and Android mobile apps, and video meetings
- Growth: $299 per month for automatic reference checks, employee referrals, customizable interview scorecards, and e-signatures
- Business: $479 per month for background screening and human resource information system (HRIS) integrations, offer approval, and candidate nurture campaigns
You can learn how to use the program with video tutorials, online knowledge base articles, and weekly webinars. All plans provide email and web support, but paid plans offer priority support for quicker response times.
Best for Small Organizations : JazzHR
JazzHR is “purpose-built” for companies with fewer than 500 employees and provides affordable, feature-rich plans.
21-day free trial, no credit card required
One-click to post to multiple job boards
Easy-to-use dashboard
No telephone support
The sheer number of features can be confusing
No month-to-month plans
JazzHR combines recruiting software with an applicant tracking system to help you oversee your job postings and candidates. Its low-cost plans, advanced features, and automation tools are perfect for small organizations wanting to streamline the hiring process.
Staying on top of incoming job applications is tough. However, JazzHR makes it easy for your teams to collaborate to choose the best candidates. The best features for small businesses include:
- Develop questions to disqualify job candidates quickly
- Manage employee referrals
- Create custom recruiting workflows
- Personalize your job applications
- One central dashboard to rate and track applicants
- Ability to post a code on your website to display open jobs
- Automatically send rejection emails or request interviews
The software integrates with popular background check services, such as:
- Verified First
- Aurico
- Sterling Talent Solutions
- Gmail
- Outlook calendar
- 20 HRIS and payroll software
All JazzHR plans allow unlimited users and require an annual payment. JazzHR packages include:
- Hero: $39 per month for job posting and syndication, which will enable you to post up to three jobs at once and add more jobs for $9 each
- Plus: $229 per month for unlimited open jobs, interviews, assessments, and an applicant tracking system
- Pro: $339 per month to extend job offers, secure e-signatures, access reports, and comply with various hiring laws
Help your staff get the most from your software by accessing the JazzHR training portal or reviewing the knowledge base. Customer service options vary by plan. The Hero plan offers email support, the Plus plan provides email and chat, whereas the Pro plan comes with email, chat, and phone support.
Best for Big Enterprises : Greenhouse
Easily integrate your recruiting software into every aspect of your corporation and collaborate with internal and external stakeholders to find and hire the best job candidates.
Customizable workflows
More than 360 integrations
Intuitive user interface
Expensive and non-transparent pricing
Doesn’t integrate with all HRIS programs
Report UI may feel outdated
Greenhouse is a top-rated applicant tracking system that also provides excellent recruiting tools and a complete onboarding system. This end-to-end software solution is the best choice for big enterprises due to its robust features and flexible customization options.
Enterprise users appreciate the in-depth collaboration functions for both the hiring process and onboarding flow. All packages offer onboarding resources like a resource hub, automated welcome flow, bulk onboarding, documentation, e-signatures, and new hire surveys. Other features include:
- More than 30 core reports
- Custom hiring scorecards
- Personalized email templates
- Candidate relationship management (CRM) talent database
- Candidate relationship tracking and nurturing workflows
- Team collaboration via @ mentions and alerts
Greenhouse stands out by integrating with more than 360 software platforms, such as:
- 17 HRIS and onboarding tools
- Six job distinction systems
- 129 sourcing applications
- 132 screening tools
- 29 productivity and collaboration programs
- 22 candidate experience platforms
- 35 analytics services
Greenhouse provides an enterprise-wide license with the price based on a cost-per-employee pricing model, meaning your monthly payment reflects the total number of employees who work for your company. Additionally, quotes are negotiable, so if you call for a custom quote, there is room for you to ask for a better price.
Although Greenhouse only supplies custom pricing, an ATS Pricing Benchmark Report by Siftery finds that pricing ranges from $6,000 for roughly 24 employees to more than $25,000 for an estimated 1,000 to 2,500 employees. This study suggests that enterprises with over 10,000 employees may pay upwards of $100,000 per year.
The Greenhouse plans consist of:
- Essential: You get applicant tracking, automated task management, mobile apps, multi-channel candidate sourcing, and team collaboration tools
- Advanced: This plan adds custom workflows, single sign-on options, personalized reports, and advanced career pages
- Expert: With the Expert plan, you’ll receive expert data configurations, a business intelligence connector, and diversity, equity, and inclusion tools
Greenhouse provides a dedicated customer support channel powered by an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot. It features in-depth tutorials, e-books, webinars, online courses, and interactive conferences. You can also reach out to customer service via email, live chat, or a help ticket from Monday to Friday. Although hours may vary, typically, support is available from 4 a.m. until 9 p.m. EST.
Best Value : Recooty
Known as “the world’s easiest applicant tracking system,” Recooty is the lowest-priced platform on our list yet offers incredible features to support your hiring process.
Offers free plan
Discounts for an annual payment
High ratings for ease of use
No mobile applications
Limited self-service tutorials
Recooty is an all-in-one recruitment software solution that helps you build a talent pool, review applications, and easily schedule interviews. However, its ultra-low prices and simple software truly make Recooty stand out as the best value.
- Build a visual hiring pipeline and add comments about candidates
- Import applicants from external sources to add to your talent pool
- Quickly connect with shortlisted candidates via email
- Post job ads for multiple business locations
- Create social media ad campaigns and get social sharing links
- Receive an email alert for new applications
- Use your dashboard to download resumes, shortlist or reject applicants, or move them to a talent pool
- Display new positions on your website using a job widget
You can use Recooty to post jobs on multiple job boards, such as Jora, Indeed, Google for Jobs, and Careerjet.
Recooty lets you choose between annual or monthly plans. The following packages are based on month-to-month plans, but you can save 20% by paying yearly:
- Basic: It’s free for a single user to post up to three jobs, create a branded career page, track applicants, and share jobs on social networks
- Pro: $29 for a single user to post 10 active jobs on multiple job boards, schedule interviews, accept unlimited applications, and develop a talent pool
- Ultra: $49 for up to 25 users to post up to 25 jobs, export data, bulk import information, and work out of multiple locations
To learn about Recooty software, you can access a limited help center or contact customer support 24/7 via email or phone.
Best for Customer Support : Zoho Recruit
Zoho Recruit gives you guaranteed customer service response times and premium support packages to help you utilize your recruiting software.
A forever free plan
45-day money-back guarantee
Mobile applications
Setting up an account can be confusing
Apps can take a few seconds to load
More complicated to post jobs in multiple cities
Zoho Recruit provides candidate relationship management and applicant tracking software at affordable prices while offering plenty of self-service and customer support options. Its premium customer service plans make Zoho Recruit the leader for customer support.
With Zoho Recruit, you can access self-help information or reach customer service in your preferred format. The Forever Free plan offers a 24-hour response time, while paid editions can get a response within 12 hours. The company provides:
- Knowledge base
- Community forums
- Live chat for paid plans
- Email support
- Customer portal to send a help ticket
- Dedicated Twitter support channel
- Toll-free number for paid plans
Along with excellent customer service options, Zoho Recruit offers features like:
- Built-in reports
- Pre-screening assessments
- E-signature verification
- Embedded website career pages
- Applicant-facing portal
- Accept applications via LinkedIn, Facebook, and Google for Jobs
- A Google Chrome resume extractor
The following Zoho Plans are based on monthly payments, but you can opt for an annual payment and get two months free. The packages include:
- Forever Free Plan: It’s free for candidates, client, and contact management along with interview scheduling
- Standard: $25 per user per month to post on Google and Facebook, manage resumes, and track applicants
- Professional: $50 per user per month for an AI-assistant, candidate assessments and screenings, advanced security measures, and analytics
- Enterprise: $75 per user per month to automate replies and emails to job candidates, create a hiring workflow blueprint, and customize functions and buttons
You also can add a paid customer service plan for additional assistance and onboarding support. The paid customer support plans consist of:
- Premium: 20% of your license fee for 24/5 live chat and toll-free support, screen sharing remote assistance, 45-days of onboarding, three-hour customer service response time
- Enterprise: 25% of license fee with a minimum of 15 users for 24/7 live chat and toll-free support, remote screen sharing sessions, 60 days of onboarding, and a one-hour response time
Best for Staffing Agencies : Recruiterflow
Manage clients and candidate data from a user-friendly dashboard while posting an unlimited number of jobs.
Free 15-day trial, no credit card required
Affordable plans
Automation tools
No phone customer support
Limited integrations
No mobile apps
Recruiterflow provides recruiting software built for staffing agencies and headhunters with built-in tools for job sourcing, client management, and building candidate profiles. With specialized software, Recruiterflow says you can save four hours per week on manual data entry and realize a 15% increase in placements, which makes Recruiterflow the winner for the best staffing agency software.
The platform’s comprehensive client database includes client details, an activity log, a list of jobs, notes, and emails. You can easily check new candidate files and tap “submit” to send them to your clients. Other features include:
- Chrome extension to reach out quickly to sourced candidates
- One-click sourcing to LinkedIn, GitHub, AngelList, and Xing
- Automated calendar and email syncing
- Custom careers page integrated with Google Analytics
- Unique URLs for each job post
- Automatic job posting to LinkedIn, Indeed, and ZipRecruiter
- Social media job sharing enabled
- Robust recruiting CRM
- Rules engine for automation
Recruiterflow provides two plans for staffing agencies with unlimited job openings. The following prices are based on monthly payments, but you can save $20 to $30 per month with an annual payment. The software packages include:
- Growth: $89 per user per month for small to medium agencies for seven email campaigns
- Enterprise: $129 per user per month for large agencies for unlimited email campaigns and application programming interface (API) access
Find answers by exploring more than 100 help desk articles or contact customer service via email or chat 24/5.
Bottom Line
Recruiting software can be extremely beneficial to your business and help you reduce the cost of hiring a new employee. But, it also can be costly. Therefore, it’s essential to select a platform that meets your needs and allows your organization to provide excellent job candidates' experiences.
Breezy HR is one of the easiest platforms to use, offers affordable plans, and comes with a comprehensive feature set. HRIS integrations, intuitive mobile apps, and resume parsing capabilities can help you discover, pursue, and hire the best talent.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
How Does Recruiting Software Work?
Recruiting software works by bringing together several tools to help you find and hire the right people for your job openings. Platforms often include talent acquisition programs, applicant tracking tools, candidate relationship management systems, and onboarding solutions. The software relies on key functions that:
- Automate workflows: Schedule emails, interviews, and collaborate with team members via automation tools.
- Find and attract applicants: Integrations with job boards, social media, and your website help you discover candidates and draw attention to your job advertisement.
- Evaluate candidates: Use built-in scorecards, assessment tools, and video interviewing applications to assess and select applicants.
- Reports and analytics: Learn how well your hiring process works by reviewing applicant and process performance data.
Why Is Recruiting Software Important?
Recruiting software is important because good employees are hard to find, and it takes a lot of time and resources to attract talent. Furthermore, you’ll likely get a huge number of applications for every job ad you place, and many of the applicants won’t be qualified.
According to CareerBuilder, “Nearly three in four employers are affected by a bad hire,” and the “average cost of one bad hire is nearly $15,000.” Once you get into interviewing job candidates, you need a transparent and unbiased system to evaluate people. Plus, you may want to save information on applicants to nurture them for potential upcoming job positions.
Recruiting software with applicant tracking services can solve your problems by giving you one dashboard with all applicant and process information. Applicant tracking systems (ATS) support companies and ease the difficulties associated with hiring, which is why Jobscan reports that “98.2% of Fortune 500 companies use ATS.”
How Much Does Recruiting Cost?
Recruiting software platforms vary dramatically in price, from free versions suitable for infrequent hiring or small companies to enterprise plans costing upwards of $25,000 per year for large enterprises. Software providers may charge per-user fees or offer unlimited user plans.
Many excellent programs are priced affordably and cost $29 to $75 per month. For organizations wanting end-to-end solutions, the price may be several hundred dollars per month.
How We Chose the Best Recruiting Software
To pick the best recruiting software, we compared more than three dozen platforms. We evaluated solutions by examining the functionality of standard features, the platform’s overall ease of use, customer support options, and availability of standout features. We also looked closely at user reviews and ratings of the cloud-based tools and associated mobile applications.
