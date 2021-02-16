The Best Recruiting Software for 2021

Breezy HR

Breezy HR is an end-to-end recruiting solution that’s easy to navigate, supports companies of all sizes, and helps you optimize your hiring process, making it our top choice.

Pros Job distribution to over 50 job boards

Free version

Resume parsing Cons Video interview function can be glitchy

No SMS messaging

Applicants can apply multiple times using different email addresses

Founded in 2008, Breezy HR features an intuitive platform that makes sourcing, managing, and hiring people simple. Its flexibility and scalability make it the clear winner for the best overall recruiting software.

Although many solutions only work for small companies or enterprises, Breezy HR offers packages suitable for companies with infrequent hiring needs to those requiring enterprise-grade features. With Breezy HR, you can:

Use a Chrome extension to allow any team member to send over a newly discovered applicant

Develop a personalized employee portal to incentivize referrals

Create a visual hiring pipeline with drag-and-drop tools

Turn candidate data into comprehensive profiles where you can click to take action

Automate actions, such as scheduling meetings, based on hiring stages

Pre-screen applicants with questionnaires to qualify or disqualify them

Rate candidates during interviews with custom scorecards

Stay on top of the hiring process by creating and assigning tasks

Get fast and accurate background checks

Breezy HR works with you to integrate into your existing systems. It also comes with standard integrations with Namely, Indeed, GoodHire, and HelloSign.

Package prices are based on monthly payments, but you’ll get two months free with an annual payment. All plans, including the free version, allow unlimited users and unlimited candidates. The Breezy HR plans consist of:

Free: Distribute your job request to more than 50 job boards, a branded career site, and parse resumes by automatically extracting important data

Distribute your job request to more than 50 job boards, a branded career site, and parse resumes by automatically extracting important data Startup: $171 per month for unlimited job positions, candidate questionnaires, email and calendar integrations, iOS and Android mobile apps, and video meetings

$171 per month for unlimited job positions, candidate questionnaires, email and calendar integrations, iOS and Android mobile apps, and video meetings Growth: $299 per month for automatic reference checks, employee referrals, customizable interview scorecards, and e-signatures

$299 per month for automatic reference checks, employee referrals, customizable interview scorecards, and e-signatures Business: $479 per month for background screening and human resource information system (HRIS) integrations, offer approval, and candidate nurture campaigns

You can learn how to use the program with video tutorials, online knowledge base articles, and weekly webinars. All plans provide email and web support, but paid plans offer priority support for quicker response times.